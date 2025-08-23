A Saturday Scramble Is Pure Fun – Rebatiña Sabatina es Pura Diversión

So now, if my intelligence isn’t artificial, am I a tremendous brute?… Joseph McKadew.

If you need to be right, take it, it’s all yours… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “If you try to fail and you succeed… have you failed or succeeded?”

“If a lawyer loses his judgement, does he lose the case?”

“Why do we run when it’s raining if it’s also raining ahead?”

“I wanted to celebrate my birthday in February, but I won’t be able to.”

“And why is that?”

“Because I was born in December”

-o-o-o-

“Yesterday I saw a truck loaded with palm trees overturn. The driver shouted:

“Help me with the palms!”

“We all applauded… It was beautiful.”

-o-o-o-

“Listen, kid, Amparo died!”

“Don’t tell me!!… How’s her husband doing?”

“Well, helpless.”

-o-o-o-

“If you want to know something, ask number two or three, but never number one.”

“Why is that?!”

“Because you never know.”

-o-o-o-

Life is a play with a very badly written last act… Thurman Capote.

I’ve seen children fight over the inheritance their parents leave behind… But I’ve never seen children fight over visiting and caring for their elderly parents… Anonymous.

Only a lady is capable of being so good at math as to divide her age by two and simultaneously double the price of her suit, triple her husband’s salary, and add 10 years to the age of her best friend… Anthony Quinn.

-o-o-o-

“If it weren’t for the mustache, you’d look just like my mother-in-law.”

“I don’t have a mustache!”

“Oh, but my mother-in-law does.”

-o-o-o-

“I spent 40 years cutting down trees in the Sahara.”

“Listen! That’s a desert, there aren’t any trees there.”

“Of course… There aren’t any now!”

-o-o-o-

“Mom….: How do lions make love?”

“Oh, I don’t know, son, your dad’s a Rotarian.”

-o-o-o-

Pimpian Repertoire

“Insanity is grounds for divorce in some countries… And marriage everywhere.”

“My cousin’s husband is an anthropologist; he knows every dive in the city.”

“When a woman calls herself sick because of past infatuations, it means she’s pregnant.”

“A man pursues a woman until she catches up with him.”

“A practical nurse is someone who marries a millionaire patient.”

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with:El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Rebatiña Sabatina es Pura Diversión

Entonces, ahora, si mi inteligencia no es artificial, ¿soy tremendo bruto?… Joseph McKadew.

Si necesitas tener la razón, tómala, es toda tuya… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Si intentas fallar y lo consigues… ¿has fallado o has triunfado?”

“Si un abogado se vuelve loco, ¿pierde el juicio?”

“¿Por qué corremos cuando llueve si adelante también llueve?”

“Yo quería celebrar mi cumpleaños en febrero, pero no voy a poder”.

“Y eso ¿por qué?”.

“Porque nací en diciembre”

-o-o-o-

“Ayer vi cuando se volteaba un camión cargado de palmeras. El chófer clamó:

“¡Ayúdenme con las palmas!”.

“Todos aplaudimos… Fue hermosísimo”.

-o-o-o-

“¡Óyeme, chico, murió Amparo!”.

“¡¡No me digas!!… ¿cómo estará su esposo?”.

“Pues, desamparado”.

-o-o-

“Si quieres saber algo pregúntale al dos o al tres, pero nunca al uno”.

¡¿Y eso por qué?!

“Porque uno nunca sabe”.

-o-o-o-

“La vida es una obra de teatro con un último acto muy mal escrito”… Thurman Capote.

“He visto hijos peleándose por la herencia que dejan los padres… Pero nunca he visto hijos que se peleen por visitar y cuidar a sus viejos padres”… Anónimo.

“Solo una dama es capaz de ser tan buena en matemáticas, como para dividir su edad entre dos y a la vez multiplicar por dos el precio de su traje, triplicar el salario de su esposo y agregarle 10 años a la edad de su mejor amiga”… Anthony Quinn.

-o-o-o-

“Si no fuera por el bigote, serías igualito a mi suegra”.

“¡Si yo no tengo bigote!”.

“¡Ah!, pero mi suegra sí”.

-o-o-o-

“Yo estuve 40 años cortando árboles en el Sahara”.

“¡Óyeme!… Eso es un desierto, allá no hay árboles”.

“¡¡Claro… Ahora no los hay!!”

-o-o-o-

¿Qué le sirvo?”

“Sílbame Granada, pero bien afinadito”.

-o-o-o-

“Mamá….: ¿Cómo hacen el amor los leones?”

“¡Ah!, yo no sé, hijo, tu papá es Rotario”.

Repertorio Pimpiano

“La locura es causal de divorcio en algunos países… Y de matrimonio en todas partes”.

“El marido de mi prima es antropólogo, conoce todos los antros de la ciudad”.

“Cuando una mujer se dice enferma por gustos pasados, quiere decir que está embarazada”.

“El hombre persigue a la mujer hasta que ella lo alcanza”.

“Enfermera práctica es la que se casa con un paciente millonario”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5