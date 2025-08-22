Lin-Manuel Miranda narrates new MLB brand spots featuring Ronald Acuña Jr., Francisco Lindor and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Each “El Béisbol Es Otra Cosa” Spot Features Additional Star-Studded Talent, Including Gilberto Santa Rosa, Beto Montenegro and Jess Judith; Mexico-Specific Spot Pays Tribute to Dodgers Legend Fernando Valenzuela

Major League Baseball announced the next phase of its Latine marketing campaign “El Béisbol Es Otra Cosa” (“Baseball Is Something Else”), with three new multimedia spots celebrating the heritage and journeys of some of the game’s most electrifying Latino stars: Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres. Running in the United States and Latin American countries, Pulitzer Prize, GRAMMY, Emmy and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda narrates these campaign spots that weave together powerful stories from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela, celebrating the music, culture and baseball legends that unite these nations with the game.

Additionally, MLB will run a Mexico-specific ad starting in September that pays tribute to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela and his pioneering role in paving the way for current Mexico-born players. Fans can view the new spots on MLB.com/el-beisbol-es-otra-cosa and on MLB social media channels.

These stories unfold inside a warm, design-forward gallery space, brought to life with detailed miniatures created by Puerto Rican artist Danny Cortés. Each miniature captures the essence of a player’s beginnings — turning everyday moments into powerful, lasting symbols. Featuring the vibrant presence of Dominican-born influencer Jess Judith, Puerto Rico’s soulful voice and salsa icon Gilberto Santa Rosa and the artistry of Venezuelan musician Beto Montenegro, the spots blend rhythm, heritage and passion to honor the players and communities whose love for baseball transcends boundaries, including in their storylines:

Ronald Acuña Jr.

From La Sabana, Venezuela, the “Land of Ballplayers,” to becoming one of baseball’s most thrilling superstars, Acuña’s journey is a testament to his talent, determination and flair. The campaign captures his early days developing a competitive spirit with his younger brother, Luisangel Acuña (New York Mets), playing video games at home and his rise to MVP-caliber greatness.

Acuña’s story embodies the pride and passion of Venezuelan baseball, inspiring fans in his native country and worldwide with every swing, sprint and smile.

Francisco Lindor

Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, Lindor’s love for the game began on the island’s sun-soaked fields, where he spent endless hours perfecting his craft. The campaign celebrates his Taíno heritage and the vibrant rumba rhythms echoing through the stands at Puerto Rican ballparks, sounds that have fueled his passion since childhood.

His story reflects the resilience, optimism and deep cultural roots that continue to shape “Mr. Smile’s” journey both on and off the field.

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Growing up in San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic — a city that has produced over 90 Major League Players — Tatis Jr. was immersed in baseball from the start, inspired by the 11-season Major League career of his father, Fernando Tatis. Tagging along with his father at stadiums as a child and soaking in lessons from other pros in the clubhouse, Tatis’ path was shaped by both legacy and ambition. Known affectionately as El Niño, Tatis brings fearless energy and inspiring talent to the game, a style honed from his youthful days on the neighborhood diamond before becoming one of MLB’s most dynamic stars.

In Mexico, MLB is spotlighting the legendary Fernando Valenzuela — the pride of Etchohuaquila, Sonora — whose rise from a small-town sandlot to the bright lights of Major League Baseball forever changed the game. The spot honoring the late Dodgers legend celebrates Valenzuela’s remarkable journey from a young pitcher honing his craft with a borrowed glove to becoming an international sensation when “Fernandomania” united fans across borders. Alongside Valenzuela’s story, the campaign features highlights of current Mexican-born MLB players Alejandro Kirk, Andrés Muñoz, Isaac Paredes and Luis Urías. It’s narrated by Mexican singer Melissa Robles and showcases the talent, resilience and cultural pride that continues to inspire a new generation of players and fans in Mexico and beyond. This spot will be featured in broadcast advertising on ESPN México and Imagen, across MLB Mexico social media channels, in Cinemex multiplexes and streaming in Amazon Prime Ads.

MLB introduced “El Béisbol Es Otra Cosa” in 2024 to illustrate how many aspects of Latine culture can be seen in baseball every day while embracing the unique style each culture brings to the game. According to the annual Luker Fan Research Survey, 62% of Hispanics 12 years of age and older in the United States identify as MLB fans. MLB worked with multicultural creative agency Remezcla to develop and produce “El Béisbol Es Otra Cosa” campaign spots.

The Acuña, Lindor and Tatis spots will appear across MLB Media outlets, including MLB Network, MLB.com and MLB.TV; MLB broadcast partners including FOX, FS1, ESPN, TBS, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, Univision and Apple TV+; and across other paid digital media sites. The social series will live across MLB social media platforms and influencer-owned channels.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

