Letters from Beyond: From Ted Williams to ‘Yardbarker’ – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Ted Williams para ‘Yardbarker’

Friends of Yardbarker:

I was deeply moved by the opening of the article about the greatest player on each of the 30 Major League teams in history. They also included another graphic of mine in the corresponding place, in alphabetical order, according to team names.

As you know, I always dreamed of being recognized as the greatest hitter in history.

And, since I hope all fans are familiar with the profound work Seth Trachtman did for you, I am publishing the famous list here:

Diamondback, Randy Johnson… Braves, Hank Aaron… Orioles, Cal Ripken Jr., followed by Boston Blue Jays, Ron Santo, Frank Thomas, Pete Rose, Bob Feller, Todd Helton, Ty Cobb.

Jeff Bagwell, George Brett, Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw, Giancarlo Stanton, Robin Young, Walter Johnson, Tom Seaver, Babe Ruth, Rickey Henderson.

Mike Schmidt, Honus Wagner, Tony Gwynn, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey, Stan Musial, Evan Longoria, Iván Rodríguez, Roy Halladay, Max Scherzer

As Trachtman so aptly did, he explained the reasons for his selection in each case. For example, he wrote that José Altuve seems on his way to surpassing Bagwell.

And regarding Roberto Clemente, he referred to his numerous merits, but said he believed Honus Wagner was superior.

Any work of this kind produces conflicting opinions. And in baseball, with even greater enthusiasm, due to the diversity of responsibilities at each position and the different eras in which it has been played.

For example, who was better, Babe Ruth or Ty Cobb; Iván Rodríguez or Johnny Bench; Bob Feller or Sandy Koufax?

For example, I think that Trachtman’s list was missing Adrian (Cap) Anson, the first all-star in the major leagues, for 27 years, all in the 19th century, 1871-1897.

He batted .334, drove in 2,075 runs, and hit 97 home runs, when very few were batting, and he invented the hit-and-run, as well as how to play off the bases, among other things.

His highest salary was $3,000 per season, and he was inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 1939.

He was also the one who imposed racial discrimination, but in his time that was an honor, so it shouldn’t count here.

I sincerely congratulate Seth Trachtman and Yardbarker for such interesting work.

And thank you very much…

Ted.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Ted Williams para ‘Yardbarker’

Amigos de Yardbarker:

Me han emocionado intensamente al colocar mi foto en la apertura del reportaje, acerca del mejor pelotero de cada uno de los 30 los equipos de Grandes Ligas en la historia. Además, después pusieron otra gráfica mía en el lugar correspondiente, en orden alfabético, según los nombres de los equipos.

Como saben, siempre soñé con que se me reconociera como el mejor bateador en la historia.

Y, como espero que todos los fanáticos conozcan el profundo trabajo que para ustedes realizó Seth Trachtman, aquí publico la célebre lista:

Diamondback, Randy Johnson… Bravos, Hank Aaron… Orioles, Cal Ripken hijo, sigo yo por la B de Boston, Ron Santo, Frank Thomas, Pete Rose, Bob Feller, Todd Helton, Ty Cobb.

Jeff Bagwell, George Brett, Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw, Giancarlo Stanton, Robin Young, Walter Johnson, Tom Seaver, Babe Ruth, Rickey Henderson.

Mike Schmidt, Honus Wagner, Tony Gwynn, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey, Stan Musial, Evan Longoria, Iván Rodríguez, Roy Halladay, Max Scherzer

Como muy bien lo hizo Trachtman, en cada caso explicó los motivos de su selección. Por ejemplo, escribió que José Altuve parece en camino a superar a Bagwell.

Y en cuanto a Roberto Clemente, se refirió a sus numerosos méritos, pero dijo creer que Honus Wagner fue superior.

Todo trabajo de este tipo produce encontradas opiniones. Y en el beisbol con mayor entusiasmo, debido a la diversidad de las responsabilidades de cada posición, a las diferentes épocas en las cuales se ha jugado.

Por ejemplo, ¿Quién fue mejor, Babe Ruth o Ty Cobb; Iván Rodríguez o Johnny Bench, Bob Feller o Sandy Koufax?

Por ejemplo, opino que en esa lista de Trachtman, faltó Adrian (Cap) Anson, el primero con categoría de estelar en Grandes Ligas, durante 27 años, todos en el Siglo XIX, 1871-1897 .

Bateó para .334, impulsó 2,075 carreras y conectó 97 jonrones, cuando se bateaban muy pocos, e inventó el hit and run, además de cómo jugar fuera de las bases, entre otras cosas.

Sus mayores honorarios fueron 3,000 dólares por campaña y lo elevaron al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 1939.

También fue quien impuso la discriminación racial, pero en su época eso era un honor, por lo que no debe contar aquí.

Felicito sinceramente a Seth Trachtman y a Yardbarker, por tan interesante trabajo.

Y muchas gracias…

Ted.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5