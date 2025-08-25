Orioles Agree To Terms With Catcher Samuel Basallo On An Eight-Year Contract Extension

Image Credit: MLB

BALTIMORE, MD — The Orioles announced that they have agreed to terms with catcher SAMUEL BASALLO on an eight-year contract extension covering the 2026-33 seasons with a club option for 2034.

Basallo, 21, made his major league debut on August 17 at Houston and became the first player signed and developed by the Orioles’ international program under Executive Vice President and General Manager MIKE ELIAS, Vice President of International Scouting and Operations KOBY PEREZ, and Vice President of Player Development and Domestic Scouting MATT BLOOD to debut in the majors. Basallo is currently ranked the No. 7 overall prospect by Baseball America and No. 8 by MLB Pipeline while being rated the top catching prospect by both outlets.

“The agreement with Samuel is just a catalyst for the next exciting period of Orioles baseball,” said Orioles Control Owner DAVID RUBENSTEIN. “I thank Mike Elias, Koby Perez, and the entire baseball operations group for their effort and diligence in securing Samuel as a key piece of the future of the organization.”

Basallo originally signed with the Orioles as an international free agent on January 15, 2021, out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Following his debut season in the Dominican Summer League, he played stateside for the first time, spending 2022 in the Florida Complex League. Basallo gained momentum as a major prospect in 2023 after collecting 53 extra-base hits (26 doubles, 7 triples, 20 home runs) in 114 minor league games with Single-A Delmarva, High-A Aberdeen, and Double-A Chesapeake. He debuted as a top 50 overall prospect on both MLB Pipeline’s (No. 50) and Baseball America’s (No. 42) 2023 midseason prospect rankings, eventually rising into the top 10 by the middle of 2024 after participating in the All-Star Futures Game. All the while, Basallo was studying in the Orioles’ educational program, designed to help international players receive a high-school diploma. He finished his coursework in June 2024 and is one of 30 players to graduate from the program since its inception in 2020.

“We are thrilled to agree with Samuel long-term and are delighted about what this means for him and his family,” said Elias. “His debut and this extension are big achievements for our organization, beginning with the work of our international scouting staff and carried forward successfully by our entire player development operation. I thank the ownership group, led by David Rubenstein, for supporting our investment in Samuel as we pursue consistent success on the field, now and in the future.”

The Orioles will hold a press conference with Basallo and Elias on Saturday, August 23 at 2 p.m. in the Interview Room at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Press Release Courtesy of the Baltimore Orioles

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports