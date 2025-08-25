Chisholm Jr. and Grisham Power Yankees Past Red Sox

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The New York Yankees delivered a statement 7-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, halting their season long skid and dodging a rare four-game home sweep.

The night belonged to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham, each launching not one, but two homers, igniting the Bronx crowd of 44,640 and turning the tide emphatically. Chisholm’s second-inning shot, a dramatic two-run homer, marked a personal milestone: his 100th career home run in just his sixth MLB season.

Later, the 27-year-old sealed the win with another deep drive in the eighth off Walker Buehler.

The emotion ran deep. Chisholm, grappling with the loss of a close friend the day before, delivered amidst personal grief. “It felt kind of surreal,” Chisholm said. “I lost my best friend yesterday, so today felt like a different type of day, especially with the 100th home run coming today.”

His dugout embrace with Aaron Judge after, head buried in his chest, was a moment of both sorrow and triumph.

Meanwhile, Grisham stayed red-hot, crushing solo homers in back-to-back at-bats in the third and fifth innings against Red Sox starter Dustin May. That performance marked his sixth career multi-homer game, and his fourth this season.

“He controlled the zone,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone of Grisham’s multi-HR night. “He goes walk to open things up, and then homered on a fastball and then homered on a changeup. That kind of embodies the good at bats he’s been having all season.”

On the mound, Carlos Rodón settled in with authority, yielding just one hit over 5⅔ innings while issuing five walks. His effort helped stem Boston’s momentum and position New York within half a game of the AL Wild-Card lead.

“Just a good outing for him, especially with the context of coming off a few losses,” Boone said of Rodón, who earned his 14th win of the season. “To go out there and kind of settle things down was big.”

When May faltered giving up five runs in 4⅓ innings, the Yankees’ explosive bats did the rest for the win.

