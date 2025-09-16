Roberto Clemente, the Immortal of Carolina – Roberto Clemente, el Inmortal de Carolina

We, the current humanity, are a disaster: We prefer social media to newspapers… Reggaeton singers, instead of Agustín Lara or José Alfredo Jiménez… Torn pants, rather than pants in good condition… A mane of hair or feminine bangs, a more disgusting beard, instead of a clean-shaven face and the head of an elegant gentleman… We’re doing badly guys, we’re doing badly!…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Tuesday and Wednesday, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, if you write to me, let me know where you’re from, and send me your full name. Thank you.

Diógenes Quiñones, from Caracas, asks and lies: “Who knows the most about baseball in Venezuela? Because Oswaldo Guillén says it’s him.”

Diógenes: And you’re a stupid liar, because that wasn’t Guillén’s answer, but a national survey.

Freddy Torres, from Caracas, comments and asks: “I observe the precariousness of the outfielders’ arms. It’s been a long time since I saw an out at the plate on throws from the outfield. They throw weakly and wide. Are strong, well-educated arms no longer required, are they no longer necessary, Dave Parker, Pedro Guerrero, Roberto Clemente, Dwight Evans?”

Dear friend Fred: Arms like those those four displayed aren’t abundant.

William Franklin, from Hermosillo, asks: “How many All-Star Games did Roberto Clemente appear in?”

Dear friend Will: In his 18 seasons, Roberto, the Carolina Comet, was selected to 15 All-Star Games, was part of the World Series championship twice and MVP once (1971), finished Batting Champion four times, earned an MVP award (1966), and in 1973 was inducted into the Hall of Fame through a special process, without waiting the required five years. Only one other player has received such honors: Lou Gehrig.

Mario Semprún R. from Mazatlán asks: “Which of today’s Mexican big leaguers do you see as having a chance of being inducted into the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Mayo: All of them.

Wilmer Hernández, from Cabinas, opines: “Reading your article on women, I think they should create a professional league for them.”

Dear friend Will: No. That would be greater discrimination. The ideal would be for all teams to have female players.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Roberto Clemente, el Inmortal de Carolina

Nosotros, la actual humanidad, somos un desastre: Preferimos las Redes Sociales que los diarios… Los reggaetoneros, en vez de Agustín Lara o José Alfredo Jiménez… Pantalones rotos, antes que en buen estado… Una melena o clinejitas femeninas, más asquerosa barba, en vez de una cara bien rasurada y una cabeza de caballero elegante… ¡Vamos mal, muchachos, vamos mal!…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los martes y miércoles, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, infórmame desde dónde, y mándame tu nombre completo. Gracias.

Diógenes Quiñones, de Caracas, pregunta y miente: “¿Quién es el que más sabe de beisbol en Venezuela? Porque Oswaldo Guillén dice que es él”.

Diógenes: Y tú eres un tonto mentiroso, porque eso no lo dijo Guillén, sino una encuesta nacional.

Freddy Torres, de Caracas, comenta y pregunta: “Observo la precariedad de los brazos de los out fielders. Hace mucho tiempo que no veo un out en el home con tiros desde los jardines. Tiran sin fuerza y desviados. ¿Es que ya no se exigen brazos fuertes y educados, ya no son necesarios, Dave Parker, Pedro Guerrero, Roberto Clemente, Dwight Evans?”

Amigo Fred: No abundan brazos como los que exhibieron esos cuatro.

William Franklin, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿En cuántos Juegos de Estrellas apareció Roberto Clemente?”

Amigo Will: En sus 18 temporadas, Roberto, El Cometa de Carolina, fue llevado a 15 Juegos Estrellas, dos veces fue parte del equipo ganador de la Serie Mundial y Más Valioso en una (1971), en cuatro oportunidades terminó Campeón de Bateo, obtuvo un título de Más Valioso (1966) y en 1973 fue elevado al Hall de Fama, mediante especial procedimiento, sin esperar los cinco años de rigor. Solamente otro pelotero ha recibidos tales honores, Lou Gehrig.

Mario Semprún R. de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿A cuáles de los big leaguers mexicanos de la actualidad ve usted con chance de ser elevados al Hall de la Fama?

Amigo Mayo: A todos.

Wilmer Hernández, de Cabinas, opina: “Leyendo su reportaje sobre las damas, creo deberían crear una Liga Profesional para ellas”.

Amigo Will: No. Eso sería mayor discriminación. Lo ideal es que todos los equipos tengan jugadoras.

Gracias la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota, en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5