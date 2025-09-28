In 1939, the First Players Were Inducted into the HOF – En 1939 Elevan lo Primeros Peloteros al HOF

Pete Rose Will Be Inducted in 2028 by the Veterans Committee

For the 2026 HOF Class, There May Be No Elected Players

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – I just received, as I have every year since 1981, my annual approval from the Major League Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA). So, I’ll be able to vote for the 2026 Hall of Fame activity, and it’s my 45th chance in a row.

Therefore, the voters will now begin Zoom meetings to exchange ideas about the candidates.

However, as of now, I don’t think we’ll induct anyone into Cooperstown this year. The one who seems to have a chance is Puerto Rican Carlos Beltrán, now 48, from Manatí.

He was a center fielder in the Major Leagues with seven teams over 20 years, 1998-2017, appearing in nine All-Star Games. He was a switch-hitting right-hander. He batted .279, had 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs, and 312 stolen bases in 367 attempts.

Last year, he garnered 70.3% of the vote, and this is his fourth chance as a candidate.

With less of a chance, because his greatness was such a confident and elegant defense that it brought to mind Willie Mays, appears another player who also played center field, Andruw Jones, a Curacao native from Willemstad, who played in five All-Star Games and, like Carlos, has celebrated his 48th birthday.

He was with five teams over 17 years, from 1996 to 2012. He batted .254, had 434 home runs, 1,289 RBIs, and 152 steals in 211 starts.

In the previous election, he received 66.2% of the vote. This is his ninth year on the ballot.

First Inductees into the Hall of Fame

This time, we’ll be marking the 90th year of HOF inductions—90 years!—since the first induction was for the 1936 inductees. However, they had to wait until 1939 to occupy their niche because the museum was under construction. That year, 1939, all 26 inductees were inducted on all four occasions.

In 1936, Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson, and Walter Johnson received the necessary votes. In 1937, Cy Young, George Wright, Tris Speaker, John McGraw, Connie Mack, Nap Lajoie, Ban Jonson, and Morgan Bulkeley were inducted. In 1938, Henry Chadwick, Alexander Cartwright, and Glover Cleveland Alexander were inducted. In 1939, Adrian (Cap) Anson, Eddie Collins, Charlie Comiskey, Candy Cummings, Buck Ewing, Lou Gehrig, Willie Keeler, Old Hoss Radbourn, George Sisler, and Al Spalding were inducted.

Hall of Fame Numbers

A total of 355 men and one woman have been inducted into Cooperstown, distributed as follows: 283 players, 23 managers, 10 umpires, and 40 pioneers, executives, and organizers.

Nearly 24,000 players have played in the Major Leagues.

The only woman who occupies a niche in the historic mansion is Effa Manley, who owned the Newark Eagles from 1935 to 1948. They played in the Negro Leagues and were champions in 1946.

A beautiful and well-educated woman, Effa was married four times and had no children. She was born on March 27, 1897, and died on April 16, 1981, at the age of 84, following surgery for colon cancer, peritonitis, and a heart attack.

She was inducted into Cooperstown in 2006.

Two Dominicans New Candidates

Edwin Encarnación, a 42-year-old Dominican from La Romana, appears as a candidate for the first time. He played in 16 seasons with six teams, as a utility player. He batted .260, with 424 home runs and 1,261 RBIs.

Also Kevin Herrera, from Tenares, Dominican Republic, a pitcher, now 35 years old.

He posted a record of 27-32, 3.21 ERA, and 61 saves between 2011 and 2020, a 10-year period.

Pete Rose’s Election for 2028

Pete Rose, who is finally eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame, will have to wait in his afterlife until 2028.

The Historical Review Committee will oversee Rose’s posthumous candidacy. That committee is scheduled to meet in 2027 to draw up a ballot with the names from the Classic Era Committee, making 2028 the earliest possible year for Rose’s possible election.

Thanks to a life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)

En 1939 Elevan lo Primeros Peloteros al HOF

Pete Rose Será Elevado en 2028 por el Comité de Veteranos

Para la Clase del HOF 2026, Quizás No Haya Elegidos

Coral Gables Florida (VIP WIRE) – Acabo de recibir, como todos los años desde 1981, mi aprobación anual que expide la Major League Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA). Así, que podré votar para la actividad del Hall de la Fama 2026 y es mi oportunidad 45 en fila.

Por eso, ahora los electores comenzaremos las reuniones por zoom para intercambiar ideas acerca de los candidatos.

Sin embargo, desde ya, creo que este año no elevaremos a nadie a Cooperstown. Quien parece tener alguna oportunidad, es el puertorriqueño de Manatí, Carlos Beltrán, ahora de 48 años.

Fue center fielder en Grandes Ligas con siete equipos durante 20 años, 1998-2017, apareció en nueve Juegos de Estrellas; bateador ambidextro, y tiraba a lo derecho. Dejó promedio de bateo de .279, 435 jonrones, 1,587 carreras impulsadas y 312 bases robadas en 367 intentos.

El año pasado logró el 70.3% de los votos y esta es su cuarta oportunidad como candidato.

Con menos chance, porque su grandeza fue una defensiva tan segura y elegante, que obligaba a recordar a Willie Mays, aparece otro que también defendía los bosques centrales, el curazoleño de Willemstad, Andruw Jones, quien participó en cinco Juegos de Estrellas e igual que Carlos, ha celebrado 48 cumpleaños.

Estuvo con cinco equipos, durante 17 años, desde 1996 hasta 2012. Bateó para .254, 434 jonrones, 1,289 remolcadas y 152 robos en 211 salidas.

En la elección anterior, recibió el 66.2% de la votación. Este es su noveno año en la lista de candidatos.

Primeros Elevados al Salón de la Fama

Esta vez estaremos en la fecha 90 de elevaciones para el HOF, ¡90 años!, ya que la primera fue para los inmortales de 1936, quienes, sin embargo, tuvieron que esperar hasta 1939 para ocupar el nicho, porque la casa del Museo estaba en construcción. Ese año 1939 elevaron a los 26 elegidos en las cuatro oportunidades.

En 1936, recibieron los votos necesarios, Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson y Walter Johnson… En 1937, Cy Young, George Wright, Tris Speaker, John McGraw, Connie Mack, Nap Lajoie, Ban Jonson, Morgan Bulkeley… En 1938, Henry Chadwick, Alexander Cartwright, Glover Cleveland Alexander… En 1939, Adrian (Cap) Anson, Eddie Collins, Charlie Comiskey, Candy Cummings, Buck Ewing, Lou Gehrig, Willie Keeler, Old Hoss Radbourn, George Sisler, Al Spalding.

Los Números del HOF

Al templo de Cooperstown han elevado 355 hombres y una dama, distribuidos así: 283 jugadores, 23 mánagers, 10 umpires y 40 pioneros, ejecutivos y organizadores.

Han jugado en Grandes Ligas cerca de 24 mil peloteros.

La única mujer que ocupa un nicho en la histórica casona es Effa Manley, quien fue propietaria de los Águilas de Newark, desde 1935 y hasta 1948. Jugaban en las Ligas Negras y fueron campeones en 1946.

Effa, bella mujer y muy bien estudiada, se casó cuatro veces y no tuvo hijos. Nació el 27 de marzo de 1897 y murió el 16 de abril de 1981, a los 84 años, tras una operación de cáncer en el colon, peritonitis e infarto.

Fue elevada a Cooperstown en 2006.

Dos Quisqueyanos Nuevos Candidatos

El dominicano de La Romana, Edwin Encarnación, de 42 años, aparece por primera vez como candidato. Jugó en 16 temporadas con seis equipos, como utility. Bateó para .260, 424 jonrones, 1,261 impulsadas.

También Kevin Herrera, de Tenares, Dominicana, lanzador, y ahora de 35 años.

Dejó récord de 27-32, 3.21 y 61 salvados, entre 2011 y 2020, 10 años.

Elección de Pete Rose para 2028

Pete Rose, quien finalmente es elegible para ser elevado al Hall de la Fama, habrá de esperar en su Más Allá hasta 2028.

El Comité de Reseña Histórica supervisará la candidatura póstuma de Rose. Ese comité tiene previsto reunirse en 2027, para elaborar una votación con los nombres que tenga el Comité de la Era Clásica, por lo que 2028 es el año más temprano para la posible elección de Rose.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene