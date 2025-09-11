Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — A look at 2025 NFL Kickoff Weekend Rosters, including most represented colleges, quarterback information, a team-by-team player dimensions breakdown and the height, weight and age averages among Week 1 rosters.

Tide Rolling into NFL: For the ninth consecutive season, Alabama had the most or tied for the most players (60) on active NFL Kickoff Weekend rosters. The Crimson Tide also placed the most active NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018 (44), 2019 (56), 2020 (53), 2021 (54), 2022 (58), 2023 (57), 2024 (61) and shared the league lead in 2017 (39). Ohio State (56 players) ranked second in 2025, followed by Georgia (55).

A total of 233 colleges were represented on Kickoff Weekend active rosters. The colleges with the most NFL players :

COLLEGE PLAYERS COLLEGE PLAYERS COLLEGE PLAYERS Alabama 60 Oklahoma 31 Auburn 23 Ohio State 56 Iowa 29 Washington 23 Georgia 55 Stanford 28 Illinois 22 Michigan 43 Texas A&M 28 Miami 22 LSU 40 Tennessee 27 Mississippi 22 Notre Dame 39 Clemson 26 Maryland 20 Penn State 37 USC 26 Minnesota 20 Oregon 35 Wisconsin 25 TCU 20 Texas 34 South Carolina 24 Florida State 19 Florida 32 UCLA 24 Virginia Tech 18

A breakdown by position of colleges with the most players in the NFL :

POS. SCHOOL PLAYERS POS. SCHOOL PLAYERS C Penn State, Wisconsin 4 DT Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State 6 G Georgia, Michigan 6 DE Georgia, Michigan 6 T Oklahoma 7 LB Ohio State 10 TE Notre Dame, Stanford 6 DB Alabama 13 QB Alabama, Oregon 4 P Florida, Penn State 2 RB Alabama 6 K Notre Dame 3 WR Ohio State 8

QB Breakdown: A by-the-numbers look at the 32 starting quarterbacks in Week 1.



8 First or second-year players Daniels, WAS; Maye, NE; McCarthy, MIN; Nix, DEN; Penix, ATL; Rattler, NO; Ward, TEN; Williams, CHI 26 First-round draft picks Allen, BUF; Burrow, CIN; Daniels, WAS; Darnold, SEA; Fields, NYJ; Flacco, CLE; Goff, DET; Herbert, LAC; Jackson, BAL; Jones, IND; Lawrence, JAX; Love, GB; Mahomes, KC; Maye, NE; Mayfield, TB; McCarthy, MIN; Murray, ARI; Nix, DEN; Penix, ATL; Rodgers, PIT; Stafford, LAR; Stroud, HOU; Tagovailoa, MIA; Ward, TEN; Williams, CHI; Young, CAR 2 Second-round draft picks Hurts, PHI (No. 53 overall); Smith, LV (39) 4 Drafted in third round or later, or undrafted Prescott, DAL (fourth round, No. 135 overall); Purdy, SF (7, 262); Rattler, NO (5, 150); Wilson, NYG (3, 75) 9 No. 1 overall picks Burrow, CIN; Goff, DET; Lawrence, JAX; Mayfield, TB; Murray, ARI; Stafford, LAR; Ward, TEN; Williams, CHI; Young, CAR

The Tall and Short of it: On NFL Kickoff rosters, there were 306 players weighing under 200 pounds, 247 players under six-feet tall and 354 players weighing over 300 pounds.

Detroit had 13 players weighing less than 200 pounds, the most in that category. Detroit and Tampa Bay each had 13 players under six-feet tall, while New England had 14 players weighing over 300 pounds.

A team-by-team player dimensions breakdown based on 2025 Kickoff rosters :

Team Under 200 lbs. Under 6-feet Over 300 lbs. Arizona Cardinals 12 9 10 Atlanta Falcons 11 11 6 Baltimore Ravens 10 7 11 Buffalo Bills 12 10 11 Carolina Panthers 7 5 13 Chicago Bears 8 11 12 Cincinnati Bengals 7 6 13 Cleveland Browns 11 8 11 Dallas Cowboys 8 5 13 Denver Broncos 9 10 8 Detroit Lions 13+ 13+ 11 Green Bay Packers 10 4 11 Houston Texans 9 11 11 Indianapolis Colts 9 6 10 Jacksonville Jaguars 11 8 13 Kansas City Chiefs 8 7 12 Las Vegas Raiders 9 6 10 Los Angeles Chargers 8 7 11 Los Angeles Rams 9 9 8 Miami Dolphins 12 10 10 Minnesota Vikings 9 5 10 New England Patriots 9 9 14+ New Orleans Saints 10 6 12 New York Giants 10 5 13 New York Jets 7 3 12 Philadelphia Eagles 12 8 11 Pittsburgh Steelers 9 5 9 San Francisco 49ers 9 8 11 Seattle Seahawks 10 5 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8 13+ 11 Tennessee Titans 11 7 11 Washington Commanders 9 10 13 + NFL high

Height, Weight and Age Averages among Week 1 Rosters, 2025

Team Height Weight Experience Age (Years) Rookie & 1st Year Players Aged 30 & Over Arizona Cardinals 6.19 242.26 4.55 26.32 9 8 Atlanta Falcons 6.20 238.09@ & 4.65 26.75 7 11 Baltimore Ravens 6.20 245.67 4.37 26.22 12 11 Buffalo Bills 6.20 242.76 4.93 26.59 7 9 Carolina Panthers 6.22 248.43 4.11 26.23 13 8 Chicago Bears 6.18 245.82 4.53 26.47 10 10 Cincinnati Bengals 6.21 250.72+* 4.07 26.09 10 8 Cleveland Browns 6.20 245.79 4.54 26.23 13* 11 Dallas Cowboys 6.23 250.05# 3.98 26.02 11 8 Denver Broncos 6.19 240.81^ 3.98 26.41 7 6 Detroit Lions 6.16 @ & 243.26 4.59 26.41 7 9 Green Bay Packers 6.24+# 247.02 3.41 @ & 25.28@ & 9 2@ & Houston Texans 6.17^ 242.49 4.91 26.55 6@^ 9 Indianapolis Colts 6.23* 244.41 4.33 26.37 8 9 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.21 244.20 4.61 26.13 9 12 Kansas City Chiefs 6.21 245.22 4.41 26.13 8 7 Las Vegas Raiders 6.23* 246.15 4.09 26.13 10 6 Los Angeles Chargers 6.22 249.55 4.38 26.29 9 7 Los Angeles Rams 6.18 243.85 4.26 26.38 7 11 Miami Dolphins 6.17^ 241.26 4.72 26.46 8 9 Minnesota Vikings 6.20 243.30 4.39 26.57 15+# 10 New England Patriots 6.19 245.39 3.83^ 26.00 13* 7 New Orleans Saints 6.22 246.20 4.18 26.18 13 9 New York Giants 6.21 246.74 4.87 26.58 7 10 New York Jets 6.21 245.91 4.17 25.83^ 9 4^ Philadelphia Eagles 6.20 246.73 4.09 25.78 10 6 Pittsburgh Steelers 6.23* 247.26 5.42* 27.55* 8 15* San Francisco 49ers 6.19 246.11 4.56 26.71 10 9 Seattle Seahawks 6.24+# 246.89 3.85 25.85 11 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6.16@ & 242.18 4.47 26.36 9 10 Tennessee Titans 6.20 247.87 4.76 26.78 12 12 Washington Commanders 6.18 245.43 6.07+# 28.00+# 6@& 17+# NFL Average 6.20 245.24 4.44 26.36 9.47 8.97 + NFL high; @ NFL low … * AFC High; ^ AFC Low … # NFC High; & NFC Low

Information Courtesy of the NFL

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports