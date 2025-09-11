NEW YORK, NY — A look at 2025 NFL Kickoff Weekend Rosters, including most represented colleges, quarterback information, a team-by-team player dimensions breakdown and the height, weight and age averages among Week 1 rosters.
Tide Rolling into NFL: For the ninth consecutive season, Alabama had the most or tied for the most players (60) on active NFL Kickoff Weekend rosters. The Crimson Tide also placed the most active NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018 (44), 2019 (56), 2020 (53), 2021 (54), 2022 (58), 2023 (57), 2024 (61) and shared the league lead in 2017 (39). Ohio State (56 players) ranked second in 2025, followed by Georgia (55).
A total of 233 colleges were represented on Kickoff Weekend active rosters. The colleges with the most NFL players:
|COLLEGE
|PLAYERS
|COLLEGE
|PLAYERS
|COLLEGE
|PLAYERS
|Alabama
|60
|Oklahoma
|31
|Auburn
|23
|Ohio State
|56
|Iowa
|29
|Washington
|23
|Georgia
|55
|Stanford
|28
|Illinois
|22
|Michigan
|43
|Texas A&M
|28
|Miami
|22
|LSU
|40
|Tennessee
|27
|Mississippi
|22
|Notre Dame
|39
|Clemson
|26
|Maryland
|20
|Penn State
|37
|USC
|26
|Minnesota
|20
|Oregon
|35
|Wisconsin
|25
|TCU
|20
|Texas
|34
|South Carolina
|24
|Florida State
|19
|Florida
|32
|UCLA
|24
|Virginia Tech
|18
A breakdown by position of colleges with the most players in the NFL:
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|PLAYERS
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|PLAYERS
|C
|Penn State, Wisconsin
|4
|DT
|Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State
|6
|G
|Georgia, Michigan
|6
|DE
|Georgia, Michigan
|6
|T
|Oklahoma
|7
|LB
|Ohio State
|10
|TE
|Notre Dame, Stanford
|6
|DB
|Alabama
|13
|QB
|Alabama, Oregon
|4
|P
|Florida, Penn State
|2
|RB
|Alabama
|6
|K
|Notre Dame
|3
|WR
|Ohio State
|8
QB Breakdown: A by-the-numbers look at the 32 starting quarterbacks in Week 1.
|8
|First or second-year players
|Daniels, WAS; Maye, NE; McCarthy, MIN; Nix, DEN; Penix, ATL; Rattler, NO; Ward, TEN; Williams, CHI
|26
|First-round draft picks
|Allen, BUF; Burrow, CIN; Daniels, WAS; Darnold, SEA; Fields, NYJ; Flacco, CLE; Goff, DET; Herbert, LAC; Jackson, BAL; Jones, IND; Lawrence, JAX; Love, GB; Mahomes, KC; Maye, NE; Mayfield, TB; McCarthy, MIN; Murray, ARI; Nix, DEN; Penix, ATL; Rodgers, PIT; Stafford, LAR; Stroud, HOU; Tagovailoa, MIA; Ward, TEN; Williams, CHI; Young, CAR
|2
|Second-round draft picks
|Hurts, PHI (No. 53 overall); Smith, LV (39)
|4
|Drafted in third round or later, or undrafted
|Prescott, DAL (fourth round, No. 135 overall); Purdy, SF (7, 262); Rattler, NO (5, 150); Wilson, NYG (3, 75)
|9
|No. 1 overall picks
|Burrow, CIN; Goff, DET; Lawrence, JAX; Mayfield, TB; Murray, ARI; Stafford, LAR; Ward, TEN; Williams, CHI; Young, CAR
The Tall and Short of it: On NFL Kickoff rosters, there were 306 players weighing under 200 pounds, 247 players under six-feet tall and 354 players weighing over 300 pounds.
Detroit had 13 players weighing less than 200 pounds, the most in that category. Detroit and Tampa Bay each had 13 players under six-feet tall, while New England had 14 players weighing over 300 pounds.
A team-by-team player dimensions breakdown based on 2025 Kickoff rosters:
|Team
|Under 200 lbs.
|Under 6-feet
|Over 300 lbs.
|Arizona Cardinals
|12
|9
|10
|Atlanta Falcons
|11
|11
|6
|Baltimore Ravens
|10
|7
|11
|Buffalo Bills
|12
|10
|11
|Carolina Panthers
|7
|5
|13
|Chicago Bears
|8
|11
|12
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7
|6
|13
|Cleveland Browns
|11
|8
|11
|Dallas Cowboys
|8
|5
|13
|Denver Broncos
|9
|10
|8
|Detroit Lions
|13+
|13+
|11
|Green Bay Packers
|10
|4
|11
|Houston Texans
|9
|11
|11
|Indianapolis Colts
|9
|6
|10
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|11
|8
|13
|Kansas City Chiefs
|8
|7
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|9
|6
|10
|Los Angeles Chargers
|8
|7
|11
|Los Angeles Rams
|9
|9
|8
|Miami Dolphins
|12
|10
|10
|Minnesota Vikings
|9
|5
|10
|New England Patriots
|9
|9
|14+
|New Orleans Saints
|10
|6
|12
|New York Giants
|10
|5
|13
|New York Jets
|7
|3
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles
|12
|8
|11
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|5
|9
|San Francisco 49ers
|9
|8
|11
|Seattle Seahawks
|10
|5
|12
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8
|13+
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|11
|7
|11
|Washington Commanders
|9
|10
|13
|+ NFL high
Height, Weight and Age Averages among Week 1 Rosters, 2025
|Team
|Height
|Weight
|Experience
|Age
(Years)
|Rookie &
1st Year
|Players Aged 30
& Over
|Arizona Cardinals
|6.19
|242.26
|4.55
|26.32
|9
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|6.20
|238.09@ &
|4.65
|26.75
|7
|11
|Baltimore Ravens
|6.20
|245.67
|4.37
|26.22
|12
|11
|Buffalo Bills
|6.20
|242.76
|4.93
|26.59
|7
|9
|Carolina Panthers
|6.22
|248.43
|4.11
|26.23
|13
|8
|Chicago Bears
|6.18
|245.82
|4.53
|26.47
|10
|10
|Cincinnati Bengals
|6.21
|250.72+*
|4.07
|26.09
|10
|8
|Cleveland Browns
|6.20
|245.79
|4.54
|26.23
|13*
|11
|Dallas Cowboys
|6.23
|250.05#
|3.98
|26.02
|11
|8
|Denver Broncos
|6.19
|240.81^
|3.98
|26.41
|7
|6
|Detroit Lions
|6.16 @ &
|243.26
|4.59
|26.41
|7
|9
|Green Bay Packers
|6.24+#
|247.02
|3.41 @ &
|25.28@ &
|9
|2@ &
|Houston Texans
|6.17^
|242.49
|4.91
|26.55
|6@^
|9
|Indianapolis Colts
|6.23*
|244.41
|4.33
|26.37
|8
|9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6.21
|244.20
|4.61
|26.13
|9
|12
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6.21
|245.22
|4.41
|26.13
|8
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6.23*
|246.15
|4.09
|26.13
|10
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6.22
|249.55
|4.38
|26.29
|9
|7
|Los Angeles Rams
|6.18
|243.85
|4.26
|26.38
|7
|11
|Miami Dolphins
|6.17^
|241.26
|4.72
|26.46
|8
|9
|Minnesota Vikings
|6.20
|243.30
|4.39
|26.57
|15+#
|10
|New England Patriots
|6.19
|245.39
|3.83^
|26.00
|13*
|7
|New Orleans Saints
|6.22
|246.20
|4.18
|26.18
|13
|9
|New York Giants
|6.21
|246.74
|4.87
|26.58
|7
|10
|New York Jets
|6.21
|245.91
|4.17
|25.83^
|9
|4^
|Philadelphia Eagles
|6.20
|246.73
|4.09
|25.78
|10
|6
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|6.23*
|247.26
|5.42*
|27.55*
|8
|15*
|San Francisco 49ers
|6.19
|246.11
|4.56
|26.71
|10
|9
|Seattle Seahawks
|6.24+#
|246.89
|3.85
|25.85
|11
|7
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6.16@ &
|242.18
|4.47
|26.36
|9
|10
|Tennessee Titans
|6.20
|247.87
|4.76
|26.78
|12
|12
|Washington Commanders
|6.18
|245.43
|6.07+#
|28.00+#
|6@&
|17+#
|NFL Average
|6.20
|245.24
|4.44
|26.36
|9.47
|8.97
|+ NFL high; @ NFL low … * AFC High; ^ AFC Low … # NFC High; & NFC Low
Information Courtesy of the NFL
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 5 months ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Boxing/ 4 hours ago
The Mega Fight: Alvarez And Crawford
NEW YORK, NY — Many say Canelo Alvarez has established his legacy, an undisputed...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
🎥 WATCH: Jesús Luzardo retires 22 straight batters
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content Instagram: @latinosportsoficial Facebook: Latino...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Yankees Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Media Day at Yankee Stadium
BRONX, NY — The New York Yankees honored Hispanic Heritage Media Day this past...
-
Baseball/ 22 hours ago
Former Yankee Gleyber Torres Sparks Tigers Offense
BRONX, NY — A player the New York Yankees once had might cost them...