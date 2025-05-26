A Mets-Dodgers October Prelude Again?

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Pete Alonso ended the longest home run drought of his career with a two-run homer in the first inning at Citi Field Sunday night That proved to be the difference in the Mets 3-1 win over the Dodgers. Michael Conforto returned to Citi Field with his 66 career home runs as a Met, he had no impact as his former team took two of three.

A rematch of the NLCS of last October when the Dodgers would take the Mets in six games. The rest was history with a Dodgers World Series win over the Yankees. But this series was a statement for the Mets, they were the better team in late May and meet again at Dodger Stadium next week. Will they meet again this October?

“See you guys again in October,” said Conforto as he left the Dodgers visitors clubhouse. Conforto was not kidding, and it’s possible the Mets and Dodgers will meet again, all depending also on what stands between these teams. Possibly the Phillies, Braves, Padres, or any number of teams.

However this is Memorial Day weekend, usually a time in a baseball season where teams stand in their quest to play deep into October. The Mets and Dodgers could very well be there again. Three games don’t dictate a season to October, though Sunday night baseball at Citi Field and the Mets sent their statement.

The only run for the Dodgers, the Shohei Ohtani lead-off home run off Kodai Senga (5-3) who continues to lead the NL with a 1.46 ERA. Juan Soto hustled and accounted for a groundout RBI, the Mets bullpen went untouched after Senga struck out five, walked four in 5-⅓ innings, five hits.

The Mets are looking at October, but not yet. It’s early and Senga is their ace who can get them there again. So can Alonso who got hold of a first pitch Landon Knack knuckle curve that went to left field.

Said Alonso about the drought, “I knew it was a while. But ultimately it is what it is. And for me I’m just really happy I was able to come through right there.” Manager Carlos Mendoza said he hopes more of those home runs come in bunches.

And this was a three-game series the Mets needed to win, make a statement after coming off a losing series to the crosstown Yankees. Wins have not been coming at a ferocious pace, next to last in the NL with runners in scoring position.

And now the Mets get a break in the schedule, the White Sox and Rockies two teams struggling to win also playing out the string in late May.

“I thought that infused sine life into us,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts about the Ohtani home run (No. 18) off Senga. The Dodgers are struggling, 24-21 since their 8-0 start. “Tonight was one of those nights that we just gave them extra outs, and they took advantage,” he said.

It’s errors that also have hurt the Dodgers (four on Sunday, a season-high), more than Juan Soto and his career low on base percentage with lack of production in the Mets lineup. Roberts was referring to the bottom of the first, Soto and a ground ball to third that Max Muncy bobbled on a high hop, leading of course to the Alonso home run.

But after three games the Mets and Dodgers are identical (32-21). The Dodgers hold their first place lead in the NL West, the Mets two games behind the Phillies in the East, early but that indicator in late May. The playoff atmosphere at Citi Field unfolded again and two elite teams know there is a long way to go.

But as Muncy said about his error, “It makes you feel like the game is on your shoulders. That’s how I feel, at least. It’s a play that needs to be made, and I should have made it. It’s just a frustrating one.” And the Dodgers failures also continued with runners in scoring position as their next 20 games are against teams in contention in their quest for the postseason.

“I think that the tale is we’ve just got to play clean baseball,” Roberts said. “Have a clean offensive approach, because we’re going to see some good pitching.”

But this was a brilliant effort from Senga, the Mets pen, and a long overdue home run from Alonso. This was a weekend the Mets had to make a statement and respond after a long and rainy Friday evening opening game extra inning loss of the series.

“All these games, they add up over the course of time,” said Alonso.

“I’m really happy we were able to come out on top.”

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

