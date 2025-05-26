A Bond Beyond Baseball for Kiké Hernández and Francisco Lindor

Image Credit: Bill Menzel and George Napolitano/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Kiké Hernández and Francisco Lindor, each a native of Puerto Rico, view the game in a similar lens when it comes to competing on the field—doing all they can to lead their respective team to a victory—but off it, they are “boys.”

Hernández, 33, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Lindor, 31, of Caguas, PR, two of 20 Puerto Rican-born MLB players to appear in a 2025 regular season game according to Baseball Reference, a duo you will always find enjoying themselves on the diamond while competing, have had countless battles in their illustrious Major League careers, including last year’s National League Championship Series.

Their most recent meeting came this past weekend as the Dodgers traveled to Queens for a three-game set with the Mets; the first matchup of Dodgers-Mets since the 2024 NLCS.

Throughout the weekend series at Citi Field, which New York won two-games-to-one, Hernández and Lindor had the opportunity of catching up on different occasions—mainly as the games were going on.

One example that stood out to the crowds of over 40,000, were the Puerto Rican pairing cracking jokes and pushing one another while Hernández was a base-runner at second and Lindor was manning his position at shortstop a few feet away.

“We’re good friends, our wives are pretty close,” Hernández said Sunday afternoon when asked of his and Lindor’s friendship. “It’s one of those things where we kinda give each other space during the season and we see each other when we see each other…

But at the end of day, we’re boys and I wish him nothing but the best. I’ve always been keeping up with him and when he does well, I feel happy.”

Essentially, the bond between Hernández and Lindor goes beyond baseball.

As they represent their homeland of Puerto Rico proudly each time they step on the diamond, they both understand the roles they are playing in paving the way for those after them.

Specifically, Puerto Rican-born players, vying to make a name for themselves in Major League Baseball.

“We’re going to pass on the baton after we’re done,” Hernández explained of him and Lindor being just two of 20 Puerto Rican-born MLB players in 2025. “It’s always been a huge deal for us. We know that we’re probably one of the smallest groups in the league as far as where we come from so we cherish it and every time we see each other we get really excited because we know there aren’t a lot of us out there.”

Hernández, recently expressing his interest in participating in the 2026 World Baseball Classic for Team Puerto Rico, was not surprised by last month’s news regarding Lindor receiving the honor of being named the captain of Puerto Rico for the 2026 WBC; his second time in back-to-back WBC tournaments (2023 & 2026).

“It was expected,” Hernández said. “He’s the best Puerto Rican player in the big leagues right now so he deserves to be our captain. He’s been leading his team. Two different organizations where he’s been the team leader so he knows how to lead.”

“There’s no better guy than him.”

