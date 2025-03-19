A Saint Patrick’s Fireworks Event at The Theatre in MSG

Image Credit: Nabila Parnella/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — Irish Day was March 16, which means it was a mega-celebration for Ireland and its people all over the world, and what better way to celebrate it than to watch UFC’s Fight Pass and 360 Promotions event’s Callum Walsh be the king that he is? The wars between the fighters in this card, going down at The Theatre in Madison Square Garden, started at 4:00 PM ET and continued on until around 8:30 PM ET.

Let’s look back at the highlights that made the night special for the Irish people and culture:

4:00 PM ET – In the four rounds between Donagh Keary and Geral Alicea-Romero, power punches were thrown and hands were let go coming from both fighters. Keary, who was representing Ireland and to make his pro-debut memorable, left a mark at The Theatre for his supporters while Romero left a similar impact for Puerto Rico. The result of the epic match came from the judges where they finalized with a unanimous decision for Romero (40-36, 40-36, 40-36). Although Keary didn’t get the win for himself and his people, he put out a strong performance and this will not be the last time we’re seeing him. At the end, Keary’s first record resulted in just having one draw and Romero’s with one loss and one draw.

4:30 PM ET – In another four rounds of a great show, Ireland and New York’s Sean O’Bradaigh made his pro-debut and Brazil’s Jefferson Christopher Almeida left everyone speechless with “oohs and ahhs.” Throughout the fight, Almeida felt a little more pressured by O’Bradaigh’s skills that left him with minor blood. This fight was very intense as both fighters didn’t leave any room for space. The judges thought it was a close fight and led them to score the fight a majority draw. O’Bardaigh’s first record turned to one draw while Almeida’s was destroyed with zero wins, one loss, and a draw.

“I thought I won the fight. But it’s what’s in my record that matters the most,” said O’Bardaigh after his brawl.

4:52 PM ET – Brooklyn’s Cletus Seldin made his way to the ring to go toe-to-toe with Colombia’s Yeis Gabriel Solano. The patient Solano was the underdog, but his big heart was displayed throughout. Combinations of a slugfest and distance was shown from both fighters that had the fans yell for excitement, supporting Seldin. Some of them even wore bandanas that portrayed Seldin’s image/logo as a fighter to make sure Seldin was loved. The end of the fight was in favor of Seldin as he was the more dominant brawler. The judges had it, 77-75, 76-76, 78-74. Seldin’s record improved to 29-1 (23 KOs) while Solano’s record was a little negatively touched to 15-5 (10 KOs).

6:13 PM ET – A heavyweight fight between Ireland’s Thomas Carty and Ohio’s Dajuan Calloway came to a shock in round two. Someway, and somehow, Thomas landed on a bad foot at the mat. The fans were so excited to watch this fight, showing up with flags that said, ‘No Carty, No Party’ but Carty’s physical state had other plans, resulting in a second round TKO due to the doctor confirming Carty can no longer fight, which he agreed with during the check up. EMS had to be called and escorted the hurt Carty. The records concluded to Carty’s 10-1 (9 KOs) and 11-3 (9 KOs).

6:38 PM ET – Emmet Brennan and Kevin Cronin, both Irish, gave out one of the best performances of the night that had fans wanting more than just 10 rounds. But it wasn’t their first time facing each other as they fought in Dublin, Ireland on September 20, 2024 — a fight Brennan won. They both dominated in their own ways by throwing power punches back to back. But it was Brennan, again, who made the most impression on the judges as he was able to land a couple of jabs in between his power shots.

UD Brennan (98-92, 98-92, 98-92). Records improved to 6-0 (one KO) for Brennan that slightly dismantled the 9-3-1 (5 KOs) record for Cronin.

7:27 PM ET – The anticipated co-main event was anything but basic. Ireland’s very own Feargal McCrory showed massive energy while Arizona’s Keenan Carbajal showed slow and timely speed. The “Fearless” McCrory was dropped in the fourth round, leaving everyone in the arena shocked because he was very confident in his performance. Blood was flowing through McCrory’s left eye. But he improved right away and was able to stop Carbajal in rounds seven and eight, which became the highlighted TKO of the night so far. Records changed to 17-1 (9 KOs) for Feargal and 25-5-1 (17 KOs) for Carbajal.

8:15 PM ET – The fight that everyone was waiting for was finally being put out for the WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title that Walsh holds. Callum Walsh, the “King” and the Irish native, and Dean Sutherland, a Scotland native, left a great experience for the fans, especially the Irish fans who might be watching a boxing fight live. The fight didn’t need to go for the full 10 rounds as Walsh was hungry to give Sutherland a KO, which he did just that in round one (WATCH HERE). Sutherland’s mistake was not keeping his hands up more, opening Walsh’s strategic attack of trying to put Sutherland in the corner. Before even going to the corner, Walsh threw combos of jabs and hooks with one of the deadliest knocking Sutherland down, back on the mat and face to the ceiling.

Walsh still holds his champion and ‘King’ status with an untouchable record of 13-0 (11 KOs) while Sutherland’s suffered to 19-2 (7 KOs).

