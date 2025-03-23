The Gentleman Of Boxing

Image Credit: Top Rank Boxing

NEW YORK, NY — I recall meeting George Foreman at ringside covering championship fights at Madison Square Garden and met the two-time heavyweight champion prior to taking his seat with the HBO commentary team of Jim Lampley and Larry Merchant. They called the 1996 Riddick Bowe-Andrew Golota heavyweight fight.

Then a memorable fight because referee Wayne Kelly stopped the contest and gave Bowe the win by disqualification because Golota landed several punches below the belt after numerous warnings. More memorable because of the chaos, dangerous massive brawls that erupted in and around the ring that resulted in arrests and implications.

Foreman, known as the “Gentleman” that night, tried to get in the ring with others and restore some order. He came to ringside and made sure his HBO colleagues and ringside media were safe because chairs were being tossed in the ring above our heads.

Prior to the chaos I had that impression, a heavyweight champion of a gentleman. A giant at a time when the division was considered the face of the sport with the late Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Ken Norton. And still visible is Larry Holmes, Hall of Fame heavyweights when boxing was king of sports.

And we in the boxing world got accustomed to the gentleman. We mourn his passing after learning from family on Instagram that the gentleman and ambassador of the sport passed away Friday. In many ways a generation of the great heavyweight champions have passed on.

I reflect here about a great champion, ambassador of the sport who had popularity and won gold at the 1968 Olympics. His energy and staying in the spotlight. The personality that continued after a boxing career as the oldest heavyweight champion on record.

A post fight career of speaking for betterment of boxing, more than his popular “Foreman Grill” that continues to sell on the market and cooked to perfection like his ratio of finishing off opponents. His name sold many of those as the grill master. He excelled at a brief television and screen career.

“It’s so good I put a name on it,’ Foreman said about the grill. It was the Foreman way of telling America to use a grill and get rid of the grease, to eat healthy. But his huge frame had many questioning the ethics of a former heavyweight champion selling a grill, after all he was not a portrait of Mr. America. But looks didn’t matter to this gentleman because he cared about the public.

Foreman, on record as the oldest heavyweight champion 45 years old in 1994, was never shy of talking to the media though at times had a tumultuous relationship with the scribes. At one time I asked ”What developed this personality and athleticism?

An ordained minister, Foreman said with his usual punch, “I am more than boxing. I took a punch. I know how to give one. I been knocked outside of the ring,” referring to the critics.

He defeated Frazier in 1973, the heavy underdog knocked him out and after six knockdowns became the heavyweight champ. That fight is remembered with the iconic late Howard Cossell call of “Down Goes Frazier.” His undefeated streak continued at 40-0. Against Ali, Zaire in 1974, Foreman was defeated and devastated, took a hiatus. and became that oldest champion defeating Michael Moorer.

Boxing is that sport of the unusual. A professional fighter deals with adversity and Foreman was good at taking that punch from the outside world. Even his acclaim to having 12 children, five sons all named George and that never knocked him out from shying away from the answer.

At the HBO position for 12 years until 2004, Foreman knew how to tell the story. His description and accuracy of in ring analysis, in between rounds with the cornermen, and opinions of the outcome. He was the ambassador and provided a perspective with a three person commentary team that all came to love George. He could co-exist with an opponent, promoters, managers, trainers. Also with Lampley and Merchant, and at times with unofficial scorer Harold Lederman at ringside.

“He was a great fighter and a far, far greater human being,” said Lampley. “Every great thing that ever happened to him, and there were many extraordinary blessings, was richly deserved. It’s a massive loss, but I feel blessed and privileged to have known him and spent countless hours in his presence. He’s with Ali now, and they are at peace with each other.”

Hall of Fame promoters Bob Arum and Don King, two that were also instrumental in promoting Foreman also commented. Arum said, “George was a great friend to not only myself but to my entire family. We’ve lost a family member and are absolutely devastated.”

King who promoted “The Rumble in The Jungle” Foreman versus Ali said, “I love George because George was an example for our youth, for when they knock you down you say, ‘You can’t.’ You say, ‘Yes I can.’” He added, “He was my brother and was truly a wonderful, innovative and imaginative.”

And we were all blessed to have The Gentleman George Foreman in our presence. Boxing was good for him. Boxing was better with him.

RIP champ.

Fundora Headed To Zayas? Sebastian Fundora was in line to defend his WBC and WBO junior middleweight titles against former champion Errol Spence Jr., a fight that was never a certainty. The lean Mexican-American won the titles last year dethroning Tim Tszyu last March, a replacement opponent after former welterweight champion Keith Thurman was scrapped due to injury.

The 27-year-old known as “The Towering Inferno” because of his 6ft 5-½ inch frame is tough to handle. Saturday evening in Las Vegas his first main event title defense streamed on Amazon Prime showed again why he is tough to handle.

He successfully finished Chordale Booker (WBO #6) with a fourth round TKO, a dominant stoppage in his quest now to unify the titles. The end came at 51 seconds of the round with his jab and reach. Booker had difficulty going to the body and was fighting from the distance in quest of reaching Fundora.

Booker (23-2, 11 KO’s) though was no match. Fundora 22-1,1, 14 KO’s) used hard lefts and uppercuts and had the advantage over his southpaw opponent who went down for the second time in his career.

“The sky’s the limit,” Fundora said after his commanding win. “I don’t think he (Booker) wanted to trade at all.”

Fundora is eyeing to unify the 154-pound titles in a division that has Terence Crawford holding the WBA title. Crawford, though will be forced to vacate with his scheduled move to oppose Canelo Álvarez for his unified titles and will move up in weight to 168 (Super Middleweight) in a mega fight scheduled in September.

“Whoever,” said Fundora when asked who would be next. “We have two belts, we have to defend them, and we’ll unify too.” And the next in line could be undefeated 22-year old Xander Zayas of Puerto Rico.

The WBO said with Crawford moving to 168 there is a purse bid mandate for Zayas to meet Fundora, a deadline of mid next month for an agreement. And Zayas, fresh after his latest win in New York at Madison Square Garden said he was looking at Fundora and the championship fight.

Top Rank promoters of Zayas have slowly milked the young superstar for a title opportunity and said he would be ready for a title opportunity at some point this year.

And after this dominating win next for Fundora could be that anticipated title clash with Zayas.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com Rich Mancuso

Keep It In The Ring with Rich Mancuso live every Thursday 8pm ET. Latest boxing, pro wrestling, MMA chat and analysis. Comment and subscribe @Rich Mancuso @YouTube

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports