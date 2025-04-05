Diffused Suspension as Claressa Shields Will Only Keep Striving

Image Credit: Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP

NEW YORK, NY — A big moment for continuous accomplishments should be celebrated for Claressa “The GWOAT” Shields and her team. After her fight against Danielle Perkins on February 2, 2025, Shields was suspended right away because of a urinalysis and oral fluid sample that was taken during the 10th and final round. She was allegedly assumed for an intake of marijuana. Based on the ‘facts’ of the results, her lawyers took action and they successfully conquered her name back to its respectful place, the top, starting on March 14th.

Shields is known for her discipline, professionalism, determination, and other positive characteristics. Something like this is very serious and required immediate attention to be resolved, and her team showed massive efforts to make sure the wrongful suspension was resolved.

Fighters, whether it’s at the highest, middle, or low levels, go through this all the time, as they might have to randomly take a test. Some pass it with flying colors but some also fail with a huge disappointment shown in their faces.

“FAULTY test!!! Evidence proved it! The suspension was lifted a few days ago and now today, the complaint was closed!” Shields, clearing out the allegations those had against her on a post she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Y’all was real loud about me ‘supposedly’ smoking marijuana and being suspended.” Shields’ post continued on her X account. “And still an undisputed heavyweight champ! I have the order to prove it!”

“Claressa Shields is a clean athlete whose career—from Olympic champion to multi-division world champion—has been nothing short of historic,” her promoter, Dmitry Salita, said to ESPN. “She has always been dedicated to the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and excellence in the sport.”

The “GWOAT” was also expected to verbally fight that protocol was not at their top priority when the saliva test was administered, according to Victor Conte, who describes himself as a “dietary supplement and training adviser” for Shields. She is successfully sponsored by Conte’s supplement company, SNAC.

Moreover, there were two fighters in the undercard of her fight that night that were tested positive for marijuana use. Those might be certain that they might’ve wrongfully came up with that result but others might also believe it’s just another assumption because of the basic boxing politics that can get very controversial. Who knows as it has yet to be confirmed or denied. Although marijuana is legal in Michigan, it was banned in Dort Financial Center where the Feb. 2nd fight night occurred.

All in all, the unstoppable Shields is back in business!

