Taylor and Serrano Clash at The Garden Before Historic Trilogy in NYC

Katie Taylor, Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano attend the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano in Wednesday's press conference at Madison Square Garden - Image Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

NEW YORK, NY — What a historic night for women’s professional boxing and it’s not even fight night yet! The trilogy of Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) vs. Amanda Serrano (47-3, 31 KOs) will go down on Friday, July 11, 2025 at Madison Square Garden in New York City under The Most Valuable Promotions, live-streamed by Netflix.

At the press conference Wednesday night at The World’s Most Famous Arena, MVP highlighted some of the greatest women in the most brutal sport.

What started as a ‘friendly’ meeting before the two fights back on April 30, 2022 and November 15, 2024, became a verbal shot-for-shot at The Theatre in MSG. Both Serrano and Taylor seemed to have some kind of animosity as Taylor believed she won the second fight because the judges declared so and Serrano was truly convinced she won since the fans all over the world believed her case.

Many fans can go either side of who won but that’s the past and the third fight can always go either way, it’s who wants it more that’ll showcase their name to the highest pedestal.

The Puerto Rican Queen, Serrano, who is from Brooklyn, conquered the show effortlessly by impressing us with Timberland boots, showing everyone, ‘This is the Brooklyn Way.’ This was a signature to her energy towards how she’s really with the smoke and nowhere near to backing down. Her stage walk was also a living testimony of humility as she waved to the fans with a genuine smile on her face. She also mentioned her support and love for MVP and women empowerment in the same breath of her talking about winning.

“I’m just honored to be a part of MVP of how they’re helping women in sports, in boxing,” Serrano said to the MSG crowd. “How they’re giving us our biggest payday, how they’re giving us the biggest spotlight, on the biggest platform, Netflix, on the biggest stage at MSG. Truly honored to be a part of this night. I’m going to win.”

“This trilogy is granted because I feel like I won this fight (the second bout), clearly. I think the world, the millions of people who were watching on Netflix, the 70,000+ in the stadium, felt like I won this fight.”

Friday night, July 11, 2025, will be the time and date that everyone has circled as it specifically will remind the boxing community that women are indeed disrupting boxing at a very fast-pace.

There isn’t much attention for women in this sport due to it being a huge male-dominant profession, but one thing’s for sure and that’s taking it one step at a time for women to build and successfully knock out their goals in their progress. Regardless of the results of the fight, Serrano will continuously make history because that’s something she’s really well-known at.

She not only will be guided by her family, friends, and team by her side, she also will be praised by her Puerto Rican and Latino/Latina fans, as well as any individual with a different ethnicity who sees her as their role model.

“Amanda Serrano will become the highest-paid female athlete in sports history when the bell rings on July 11,” said Jake Paul during Wednesday’s press conference, the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “This is your moment.”

