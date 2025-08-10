A Solid Gil Helps Lead Yankees Past Astros

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Before Saturday afternoon’s matchup in the Bronx between the Astros and Yankees, Luis Gil’s most recent outing at Yankee Stadium came in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series vs. the Dodgers.

October 29th, 2024.

A long time has passed since that October night as the 27-year-old right-hander’s road back to the mound on East 161st Street and River Avenue took over nine months if one was to include the offseason, then Gil suffering a right lat strain back in February during spring training.

Nevertheless, through an intensive rehab process and outings with the Yankees’ minor league affiliates—two each in Double A and Triple A followed by his 2025 regular season debut in Miami last Sunday—the 2024 American League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year successfully made his way back to the Bronx pitching rubber.

Marking his first home start of the regular season Saturday vs. Houston, Gil labored through 5.1 innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts (five with his slider) while allowing six hits and a walk.

With the Azua, Dominican Republic native getting José Altuve to pop up to lead off the top of the sixth inning prior to being removed with 91 pitches, 60 for strikes, he became the first Yankees starter since RHP Will Warren on July 30th to record an out in the sixth, stat courtesy of Katie Sharp.

“This was very important,” Gil said through team interpreter Marlon Abreu of his progression after making his second start of the season and first in the Bronx. “Not just for me, but for the team so we can lock in on the things we can do and keep moving forward.”

A lead-off solo home run to Astros’ shortstop and fellow countryman Jeremy Peña, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, as well as a fourth inning RBI-single from Carlos Correa made for all the damage Houston could muster up vs. Gil on the day.

Landing 12 first pitch strikes against 22 Astro hitters overall, he was able to get ahead on several counts, retiring seven batters in a row at one point—from the final out in the first inning, a Correa line out, to a K on Peña, striking out the side in the third.

“I thought he had a presence with everything,” said manager Aaron Boone of Gil’s start after the Yankees won by a final of a 5-4. “His fastball, changeup and slider were all important pitches for him today, so that was really good to see. It was a big effort from him.”

