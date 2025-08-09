Mariano Rivera returns to Yankee Stadium for Old Timers’ Day

Image Credit: Joel Rodriguez/Baseball Ahora/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The greatest pitcher to ever step out of a bullpen, Mariano Rivera, returned to Yankee Stadium on Saturday as the Yankees held Old Timers’ Day, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 2000 World Series Championship team.

Rivera, 55, of Puerto Caimito, Panama, the only MLB player ever unanimously selected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, inducted in 2019, had the chance to catch up with his former championship winning teammates and coaches ahead of playing in a traditional three-inning alumni baseball game Saturday afternoon—the first for Old Timers’ Day since 2019.

“I love it, I think that’s what the fans want to see,” said Rivera of the Old Timers’ Day alumni game returning. “And as you saw, all the players enjoyed it. I believe it is something special. We grew up seeing that, seeing that with the elders.

Now we are the elders to the new generation. To me, it’s an opportunity to share with the youngsters and to just have fun.”

Also for Rivera, a lifelong Yankee, recording 652 saves across 19 MLB seasons (1995-2013) with a 2.21 career-ERA, the right-handed HOF closer is a former multiple-time LatinoMVP Award winner.

The LatinoMVP, dating back to its inaugural year of 1990, founded by president of Latino Sports, Julio Pabón, is known as the oldest and most prestigious award given annually to Latin MLB athletes.

“Julio (Pabón) is someone special to me,” stated Rivera when asked of the significance of the LatinoMVP Award and Latino Sports. “Winning the LatinoMVP was great. Just be a part of the game like that, to me, that was the most important part.”

As the Yankees are currently going through a rough patch, including a 13-19 record in the months of July and August, Rivera believes the time for the Bronx Bombers to turn the corner is now.

“They have to flip the page and it’s starting now because there is no tomorrow,” he said as the Yanks held the third and final AL Wild Card spot prior to play on Saturday.

On what got him through tough stretches as a closer, similar to what the Yankees’ bullpen is suffering through at the moment, Rivera explained, “Forgetting about it. You know, once it’s done, it’s done. Just learn from it and move on and be confident.

You have to hold confidence in yourself. If you’re not confident in yourself, well, you’re playing the wrong sport.”

Shortly after the Yankees defeated the Astros, 5-4, on Saturday, Fernando Cuza, Rivera’s agent, confirmed that Rivera unfortunately tore his achilles during the Old Timers’ Day game and will require surgery.

Latino Sports wishes Rivera the best during his recovery.

