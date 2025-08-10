The Black Stockings Drama Shook Baseball – Drama de las Medias Negras Conmovió el Beisbol

The illiterate man, among the eight accused of selling out to gamblers in the 1919 World Series

The miserable Charles Comiskey

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – One afternoon, as the eight accused of selling out to gamblers in the 1919 World Series were leaving the Chicago Criminal Court building where they were being tried, more than a hundred people were waiting for them, mostly children and teenagers.

As Joe Shoeless Jackson left, one of those boys, about eight years old, tugged on his coat twice and looked up to look into the eyes of his idol, who was six feet one inch tall, and asked between sobs:

“It isn’t true, is it, Joe?”

But Joe replied:

“Yes, kid, I’m afraid it is.”

The group, silent, parted to make way for the accused, while the little boy whispered:

“Well, I’d never have thought it.”

Jackson later said that this exchange with the boy never happened, and that a reporter had fabricated it.

Shoeless Did Everything Right in the Series

In that Series, Jackson hit 12 hits, a record that stood until 1964; he drove in six runs, hit a home run, and had a .375 batting average, above his lifetime average of .355. Incidentally, with that .355, he’s third in history, behind only Ty Cobb (.366) and Rogers Hornsby (.358).

Shoeless didn’t make any defensive errors in left field, and with one throw, they threw a runner out at home.

The Underpaid White Sox

White Sox owner Charles Comiskey treated his players very poorly. He paid Joe Shoeless only $6,000 per season. Since he’d been offered $8,000 to sell out, it was hard to believe he wouldn’t have accepted it. He did receive the money, but he played to win the Series, because he didn’t know how to do it any differently.

The other players execrated in baseball at that time, by Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis, were Eddie Cicotte, the best pitcher of the era, with a record that year, 1919, of 29-7, 1.82, to whom Comiskey paid $9,075 for the season; Happy Felsch, CF; Arnold Gandil, 1B, who orchestrated the scam because he was a friend of the gamblers; Buck Weaver, IF; Charles Swede Risberg, SS; Lefty Williams, P; Fred McMulling, 3B.

Very Poor and Illiterate All His Life

Joe Jackson was born on July 16, 1887, in Brandon Mills, South Carolina, and died on December 5, 1951. He was married to Katie Wynn from 1908 until his death.

He was the eldest of six sons and two daughters born to George and Martha Jackson. Their family was very poor. Little Joe never went to school; he was so illiterate that he signed his contracts with a cross.

Instead of studying, he began working at the age of six to help support the family. He was a laborer in a cotton mill.

But he also began playing baseball at a very young age, and by the age of 10 he was already earning semi-professional pay. It was then that he earned the nickname Shoeless.

Why Shoeless Joe?

One afternoon, the team had a doubleheader, and in the first, Joe debuted a pair of spikes that had been given to him. By the end of the first half of the doubleheader, both of the young man’s feet were covered in blisters, which were excruciatingly painful.

For the second game, he decided to play without shoes, which was notable because in the seventh inning, he hit a triple and everyone saw him running barefoot.

From then on, he was called Shoeless Joe.

Shoeless Joe Jackson in the Major Leagues

The Athletics, then from Philadelphia, paid $325 in 1908 for the contract of Shoeless Joe, who was a semi-pro player with the Greenville Spinners. And before the 1910 season, he was traded to the Indians, who sent him to the White Sox in another trade on August 21, 1915.

Beginning in 1921, exiled from baseball, Joe and his wife, Katie, successfully started several businesses until his death in 1951 from cardiovascular disease. His remains were buried in Greenville. He and Katie had no children, but raised two nephews.

(En Español)

El Drama de las Medias Negras Conmovió el Beisbol

El analfabeta, entre los ocho acusados de venderse a los apostadores

El miserable Charles Comiskey

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Una tarde, cuando los ocho acusados de venderse a los apostadores en la Serie Mundial de 1919, abandonaban el edificio de la Corte Criminal de Chicago, donde eran enjuiciados, los esperaban más de cien personas, la mayoría niños y adolescentes.

Al salir Joe Shoeless (Descalzo) Jackson, uno de esos chicos, de unos ocho años, le haló dos veces el abrigo, y miraba hacia arriba, para verle los ojos a su ídolo, quien medía seis pies y una pulgada, y preguntarle entre sollozos:

“It ain’t true, is it, Joe?” (Eso no es cierto, ¿verdad Joe?)

Pero Joe respondió:

“Yes, kid, I’m afraid it is” (Sí, amiguito, me temo que sí es cierto).

El grupo, en silencio, se abrió para dar paso a los acusados, mientras el pequeño susurraba:

“Well, I’d never have thought it.” (¡Lástima!…Nunca lo hubiera pensado).

Jackson dijo después que ese diálogo con el niño nunca ocurrió, y que un periodista lo había inventado.

Descalzo Hizo Todo Bien en La Serie

En esa Serie, Jackson conectó 12 incogibles, récord que permaneció hasta 1964; impulsó seis carreras, bateó un jonrón y dejó promedio de .375, o sea, sobre su promedio de por vida, .355. De paso, con esos .355, es tercero en la historia, solo bajo Ty Cobb .366 y Rogers Hornsby .358.

A la defensiva Descalzo no cometió error alguno en el left field; y con un tiro suyo, hicieron out en home a un corredor.

Los Mal Pagados Medias Blancas

El dueño de los Medias Blancas, Charles Comiskey, trataba muy mal a sus peloteros. A Descalzo le pagaba apenas, 6,000 dólares por temporada. Como le habían dado ocho mil por venderse, era difícil creer que no los hubiera aceptado. Y sí recibió el dinero, pero jugó para ganar la Serie, porque no sabía hacerlo de manera diferente.

Los otros execrados del beisbol esa vez, por el comisionado Kenesaw Mountain Landis, Eddie Cicotte, el mejor pitcher de aquella época, con récord ese año, 1919, de 29-7, 1.82, a quien Comiskey pagaba 9,075 dólares por la temporada; Happy Felsch, CF; Arnold Gandil, 1B, quien fue el organizador del chanchullo, por ser amigo de los apostadores; Buck Weaver, IF; Charles Swede Risberg, SS; Lefty Williams, P; Fred McMulling, 3B.

Muy Pobre y Analfabeta Toda Su Vida

Joe nació el 16 de julio de 1887, en Brandon Mills, Carolina del Sur, y murió el cinco de diciembre de 1951. Estuvo casado con Katie Wynn, desde 1908 hasta su muerte.

Fue el mayor de seis hijos y dos hijas que tuvieron George y Martha Jackson. Una familia muy pobre. El pequeño Joe nunca fue a la escuela, era un analfabeta tal, que firmaba sus contratos con una cruz.

En vez de estudiar, comenzó a trabajar desde los seis años de edad, para cooperar con la comida de la casa. Era peón en una industria del algodón.

Pero también desde muy chico, comenzó a jugar beisbol, y a los 10 años ya cobraba como semi-profesional. Fue entonces cuando se ganó el sobre nombre de Shoeless.

Por qué lo de Shoeless Joe

Una tarde, el equipo tenía doble juego y en el primero, Joe estrenó unos zapatos de spikes que le habían regalado. Cuando terminó esa primera parte de la doble tanda, ambos pies del joven estaban llenos de ampollas, que le dolían a nivel de torturas.

Para el segundo juego, decidió jugar sin zapatos, lo que fue notorio, porque en el séptimo inning conectó un triple y todos le vieron correr descalzo.

Desde entonces fue Shoeless Joe.

Shoeless Joe Jackson en Grandes Liga

Los Atléticos, entonces de Philadelphia, dieron 325 dólares, en 1908, por el contrato de Descalzo, quien era de los semi-pro de Greenville Spinners. Y antes de la campaña de 1910, lo cambiaron a los Indios, quienes lo mandaron a los Medias Blancas en otro cambio, el 21 de agosto de 1915.

A partir de 1921, execrado del beisbol, Joe y su esposa, Katie, emprendieron con éxito varios negocios, hasta su muerte, en 1951, por dolencias cardiovasculares. Sus restos fueron sepultados en Greenville. Katie y él no tuvieron hijos, pero criaron a dos sobrinos.

