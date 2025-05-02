Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees unanimously named AL Player of the Month for March/April; Pete Alonso of the New York Mets named NL Player of the Month for March/April

Image Credit: MLB

Outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has been unanimously voted the American League Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet for March/April, and first baseman Pete Alonso of the New York Mets has been voted the National League Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet for March/April.

The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network:

AL Player of the Month: Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees

NL Player of the Month: Pete Alonso of the New York Mets

AL Pitcher of the Month: Max Fried of the New York Yankees

NL Pitcher of the Month: Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Reliever of the Month: Andrés Muñoz of the Seattle Mariners

NL Reliever of the Month: Robert Suarez of the San Diego Padres

AL Rookie of the Month: Kristian Campbell of the Boston Red Sox

NL Rookie of the Month: Luisangel Acuña of the New York Mets

Judge claimed his 10th career monthly honor, winning each of the Yankees’ last eight recognitions, winning twice in 2017 (June and September); three times in 2022 (May, July & September/October); once in May 2023; and three times in 2024 (May, June & August). His 10 awards are tied with Alex Rodriguez for the second-most by any player all-time, trailing only Barry Bonds’ 13 career awards. Alonso earned his first career NL Player of the Month Award and became the first Met to be named since Eduardo Escobar in September/October 2022. It is the first time the Yankees won in the opening month of the season since Didi Gregorius took home honors in April 2018 and the first time the Mets won in the opening month since José Reyes’ honor in April 2007. This month marks the fourth time the Mets and Yankees both had a player win Player of the Month, following wins by Judge and Escobar in September/October 2022; Rodriguez and Reyes in April 2007; and Don Mattingly and Hall of Famer Gary Carter in September 1985.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (@thejudge44)

The 33-year-old hit .427 (50-for-117) with 10 homers, 32 RBI, seven doubles, a triple, 21 walks, 29 runs scored, three stolen bases, a .521 on-base percentage, a .761 slugging percentage and a 1.282 OPS across 31 games to begin the season.

The Linden, California native led the Majors in batting average, RBI, on-base percentage, slugging, OPS, hits (50), total bases (89); tied for the Major League lead in homers and runs scored; and tied for third in extra-base hits (18).

The 2022 and 2024 AL MVP became the second player all-time with 50 hits in the opening month of a season, joining Dante Bichette, who had 53 hits for Colorado in March/April 1998. Judge became the 14th Yankee (21st occurrence) with at least 50 hits in any month and the first to accomplish the feat since Hall of Famer Derek Jeter in August 1998.

The 2017 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year is one of four Yankees with at least 50 hits and 10 homers in a calendar month, joining Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio (July 1937 & August 1939); Lou Gehrig (June 1930 & July 1930); and Babe Ruth (July 1923 & July 1924). He is the fifth player since 2010 with at least 10 homers and 30 RBI in March/April, joining Cody Bellinger (2019); Christian Yelich (2019); Didi Gregorius (2018); and José Abreu (2014).

The six-time All-Star was named AL Player of the Week for Opening Weekend, hitting three home runs with a career-high eight RBI on March 29th against Milwaukee, as the Yankees launched a franchise record nine home runs in the game. The contest marked his third career game with at least three homers and he became the third Yankee with at least a trio of three-homer games, joining Gehrig (4 G); Rodriguez (3 G); and DiMaggio (3 G). His 40 career multi-homer games are second-most among active players, trailing only San Diego’s Manny Machado (43 multi-HR G).

The 2024 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One winner hit safely in each of his last 11 games to close the month and has

reached in 27 consecutive games since April 2nd. His 11-game hitting streak is tied for the third-longest single-season streak of his

career with a pair of 11-game stretches in 2022 and 2024, trailing a 13-game streak in 2017 and a 12-game streak in 2018. His 27-

game on-base streak is the fourth-longest in a single season of his career, trailing a 37-game stretch in 2024; a 33-game stretch in 2022; and a 32-game streak in 2017.

Pete Alonso, New York Mets (@polarpete20)

The 30-year-old hit .343 (37-for-108) with seven homers, 28 RBI, 11 doubles, a triple, 23 walks, 22 runs scored, a .474 on-base percentage, .657 slugging and a 1.131 OPS across 31 games to open the season.

The Tampa, Florida native ranked second in the Majors in on-base percentage, slugging and OPS; tied for second in extra-base hits (19); tied for third in RBI; ranked fourth in batting average; tied for fourth in total bases (72); and tied for sixth in walks.

The 2019 NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year is one of four Mets players to tally at least 25 RBI in March/April, doing so for the third time in his career, joining 2019 (26 RBI) and 2023 (25 RBI). Other Mets to achieve the feat include Jeff Kent (26 RBI in 1994); John Buck (25 RBI in 2013); and Yoenis Céspedes (25 RBI in 2018). Alonso is the eighth player to drive home at least 25 runs in March/April in at least three different seasons, joining Manny Ramirez (4x – 1999, 2001, 2002, 2005); Alex Rodriguez (4x – 2000, 2002, 2005 & 2007); Lance Berkman (2002, 2006 & 2008); Joe Carter (1993, 1994 & 1996); Andrés Galarraga (1993, 1994 & 1998); Juan González (3x – 1996, 1998, 2001); and Albert Pujols (3x – 2001, 2006 & 2009).

The four-time All-Star became the sixth Met to tally at least 20 RBI, at least 20 walks and score at least 20 runs in a calendar month, joining David Wright (August 2007); Carlos Delgado (August 2006); Howard Johnson (August 1987 & June 1991); Keith Hernandez (August 1986); and Darryl Strawberry (July 1985 & September/October 1985). Alonso was one of four players to reach those totals in the first month of 2025, joining Judge, Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber and Chicago’s Kyle Tucker.

The 2019 and 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Champion tallied multiple hits in 13 games, tied with San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. for third-most in the Majors, trailing Yankees teammates Judge (15) and Paul Goldschmidt (14). Alonso’s five games with multiple extra-base hits tied Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio and Arizona’s Corbin Carroll for the most such games in the opening month of the season.

The second-round selection in the 2016 Draft out of the University of Florida reached base safely three-or-more times in a Major League-best 14 games to begin the year. He reached base safely at least four times in four games, including April 2nd at Miami, April 11th at the Athletics, April 14th at Minnesota and April 30th against Arizona, tied for the second-most games in the Majors with Boston’s Wilyer Abreu, behind only Judge’s six such games. Alonso drew a walk in six consecutive games to close out the month, tying a career-high with three walks on April 30th against Arizona, and he reached base safely in each of his last 12 games to end April.

Judge was the only player to receive votes for AL Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet, winning the award unanimously for the third time after also doing so in July 2022 and August 2024.

Others receiving votes for NL Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet included outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (.345, 8 HR, 18 RBI, 3 2B, 1 3B, 13 BB, 25 R, 7 SB, .602 SLG, .409 OBP) of the San Diego Padres; outfielder Teoscar Hernández (.310, 9 HR, 32 RBI, 9 2B, 3 BB, 19 R, 4 SB, .621 SLG, .325 OBP) of the Los Angeles Dodgers; and outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (.275, 6 HR, 21 RBI, 10 2B, 1 3B, 6 BB, 23 R, 12 SB, .525 SLG, .315 OBP) of the Chicago Cubs.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports