So What’s The Catch?

Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — Throughout the history of baseball, there have been amazing catches in the outfield and by infielders ranging into areas they have no business being in. The other night in Toronto, Blue Jays’ Gold Glove center fielder Daulton Varsho added his name to one of the most incredible catches in baseball you will ever see.

Here is a glimpse of some other memorable impossible snatches:

There is the home run robbery by Gary Matthews Jr. known as the “Spider-Man” Catch in 2006.

The Texas Rangers’ outfielder’s amazing catch against the Houston Astros’ Mike Lamb deep into centerfield ended the game that night in Texas.

Mets left fielder Endy Chávez, Valencia, Venezuela, in the sixth inning of game seven of the 2006 NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals, with the score tied at 1-1, made one of the most important catches in a championship series when he robbed Scott Rolen of a home run and turned it into a double play. This play is considered one of the greatest defensive plays in playoff baseball history. Chavez caught the ball on the fly, then threw to the infield to double up Jim Edmonds at first base.

Labeled “The Catch,” and perhaps the most memorable will always be Willie Mays’ incredible over-the-shoulder catch off the bat of Vic Wertz’s 425-foot drive to save the go-ahead run and the game in the 1954 World Series at the Polo Grounds New York. In a video broken down by ESPN, it was noted that Mays ran 90 feet at an average of 14 mph and extended his arms just one-tenth of a second before the ball hit his glove.

Had he done so a mere three-hundredths of a second later, he would have missed the catch by two feet.

So there you have it. A trip down memory lane looking back at some of the most spectacular and famous catches in baseball history. Hopefully you will get to see a catch like any of these and be able to say, “I was at this game and saw the most incredible catch ever!”

And if you drop your beer watching that catch at Nationals Park in Washington, it will cost you another $15.40 to replace it!

But that is another topic for another day here at Latino Sports for the fans!

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports