Idiotic Jokes for Wise People – Chistes Idiotas Para Gente Sabia

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Hey Mom: My boyfriend invited me to go out with him.”

“Well, honey, he’ll probably take you out to eat, buy you a few drinks, then take you to a motel, caress you, take off your clothes, and try to get on top of you… If that happens, honey, I’ll die.”

The next day, her mother asks:

“How did it go, honey?”

“You were right, Mom!… Everything happened just as you expected. But when he was about to get on top of me, I told him: ‘Not like that, my love. I’m going on top. I’d rather your mom die than mine.’”

-o-o-o-

A husband and wife find a drunk man lying on the sidewalk. The wife tells her husband:

“That guy was my boyfriend. Ever since I left him, ten years ago, he’s been drinking.”

The husband reacts:

“Incredible! I’ve never heard of anyone celebrating for so long.”

-o-o-o-

Doctor, I made a mistake. Instead of taking my blood pressure pills, I took three Viagra pills.

And when was that?

A week ago, doctor.

Listen! Why didn’t you come sooner?

My wife wouldn’t let me.

-o-o-o-

During sex with your wife, do you talk to her?

If her cell phone is active, yes.

-o-o-o-

How am I, doctor?

Well, look, Venancio, this is your X-ray.

How awful, how bad I am… I’m carrying death inside me!

-o-o-o-

Doctor, I’ve been suffering from terrible amnesia.

-Since when?

Since when, what, doctor?

-o-o-o-

Venancio, what time is it?

Right now, dear Manolo, it’s ten to ten.

So, then you have nothing.

-o-o-o-

Pepe, the morning is fresh.

That’s right, Chucho, it is from today.

-o-o-o-

Pepe, when it comes to sex, do you like threesomes?

Well, yes… I like to explore everything.

Well, run home, you are the one missing to complete the three.

-o-o-o-

All I know is that I haven’t had dinner.

-o-o-o-

What does a mute person do if he dances?

A move.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Españõl)

Chistes Idiotas Para Gente Sabia

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Mami: Mi novio me invitó a salir con él”.

“Bueno, hija, seguramente te llevará a comer, brindándote unos tragos, después te llevará a un motel, te acariciará, te quitará la ropa y tratará de montarse encima de ti… Si eso ocurre, hija mía, me muero”.

Al día siguiente, la mamá le pregunta:

“¿Cómo te fue, hijita?”

“¡Tenías razón mamá!… Todo ocurrió como lo suponías. Pero, cuando se iba a montar sobre mí, le dije: Así no, amor mío. Yo voy arriba. Prefiero que se muera tu mamá y no la mía”.

-o-o-o-

Marido y mujer encuentran a un borracho tirado en la acera. La dama le dice al esposo:

“Ese tipo era mi novio. Desde que lo dejé, hace diez años, ha estado tomando licores”.

El marido reacciona:

“¡Increíble! Nunca supe de alguien que celebrara durante tanto tiempo”.

-o-o-o-

Doctor, me equivoqué, en vez de tomarme las pastillas para la tensión, me tomé tres de Viagra.

¿Y cuándo fue eso?

Hace una semana, doctor.

¡Óyeme! ¿y por qué no viniste antes?

Es que mi esposa no me dejaba.

-o-o-o-

Durante el sexo con tu esposa, ¿le hablas?

Si tiene activo su celular, sí.

-o-o-o-

-o-o-o-

¿Cómo estoy, doctor?

Pues, mire, Venancio, esta es su radiografía.

¡Qué Barbaridad, qué mal estoy… Si es que llevo la muerte por dentro!

-o-o-o-

Doctor, sufro de una amnesia terrible.

-¿Desde cuándo?

Desde cuándo, ¿qué, doctor?

-o-o-o-

Venancio, ¿Qué hora tienes?

Ahora mismo, querido Manolo, son diez menos diez.

O sea, que entonces no tienes nada.

-o-o-o-

Pepe, está fresca la mañana.

Así es, Chucho, es que es de hoy mismo.

-o-o-o-

Pepe, en el sexo, ¿te gusta hacer tríos?

Pues sí… Hay que explorarlo todo.

Pues, corre a tu casa, ya que solo

faltas tú para completar los tres.

-o-o-o-

Yo solo sé que no he cenado.

-o-o-o-

¿Y de qué murió Anacleto?

De cataratas.

¿Lo operaron?

No. Lo empujaron.

-o-o-o-

Me encantan los mensajes de voz.

¡Yo los detesto!

Oooh sí, los de texto también son muy buenos.

-o-o-o-

¿Qué hace un mudo si baila?

Una mudanza.

-o-o-o-

Hola, busco trabajo.

¿Le interesa de jardinero?

¡¿Cómo me va a interesar dejar dinero… Si lo que busco es un trabajo?!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

