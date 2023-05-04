Aaron Judge returns this weekend – Aaron Judge regresa este fin de semana

“With a dose of humor, he suffers better”… Aquiles Nazoa.

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Question of the week…: The former Dodgers pitcher, Trevor Bauer, who punched two girls while having sex with them, is in tremendous trouble in Japan, do you know why?

The answer…: Well, Bauer wanted to be as dog-friendly there, as many bigleaguers are here. After achieving a strikeout, he made gestures, for which his teammates have complained very seriously, accusing him of rudeness, disrespect, lack of consideration for the opposing players and some other details.

Judge returns. The Yankees have had a horrible start to the season, 16-15 until yesterday, last in the Division, nine games behind the Rays leaders, 24-6. And they keep slugger Aaron Judge out of the game, with a sore right hip. Judge, 31, is due to return to action this weekend.

Sanchez’s chance. The Dominican, Gary Sánchez, 30, awaits another opportunity in the Majors, being signed by the Giants. He’s kept in the minors, but he’s eligible for free agency now. Gary has been in the Major Leagues since 2015.

-o-o-o-

“The good people are the majority, but the bad people make more noise”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

Only 159 days out. Doctors and trainers celebrate the return of (Phillies), in just 159 days, after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Most of those operated on with this specialty spend more than one season without playing.

insulting Puerto Rican reporter Marly Rivera, 49, fired by ESPN for having insulted her Japanese colleague, Ivón Gaete, explained that she did it because she had an appointment with the Yankee slugger and the other girl got into the conversation.

But, it has always happened, that a reporter takes advantage of the interview arranged by another. What is not customary are the insults with high-sounding words from Marly.

New on new. The Eight-Second Rule will not apply to hitters if they spend time acknowledging cheers. This is how they applied it to Teoscar Hernández, now of the Mariners, when he appeared in Toronto, his previous headquarters. But before, Cody Bellinger, had been charged with the strike for going over eight seconds upon returning to Dodgers Stadium.

“Hello, shall I speak to the fortune teller?”

“Yes, who calls me?”

“No, and what a guess, then?”

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————–

Aaron Judge regresa este fin de semana

-o-o-o-o-

“Con una dosis de humorismo, se sufre mejor”… Aquiles Nazoa.

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). La pregunta de la semana…: El lanzador que fuera de los Dodgers, Trevor Bauer, quien atacó a dos muchachas a trompadas, mientras tenía sexo con ellas, está metido en tremendo lío en Japón, ¿ya sabes por qué?

La respuesta…: Pues Bauer quiso ser allá tan perreroso, como lo son muchos bigleaguers aquí. Después de lograr un strikeout, hizo figuritas, por lo que sus mismos compañeros de equipo le han reclamado muy seriamente, acusándolo de mala educación, irrespeto, falta de consideración para con los jugadores contrarios y algunos detalles más.

Regresa Judge. Los Yankees, han tenido un horrible comienzo de temporada, 16-15 hasta ayer, últimos en la División, a nueve juegos de los líderes Rays, 24-6. Y mantienen fuera de juego al slugger Aaron Judge, con dolencias en la cadera derecha. Judge, de 31 años, debe regresar a la acción este fin de semana.

El chance de Sánchez. El dominicano, Gary Sánchez, de 30 años, espera otra oportunidad en la Mayores, al ser firmado por los Gigantes. Lo mantienen en las menores, pero ya puede declararse agente libre. Gary ha estado en Grandes Ligas desde 2015.

-o-o-o-

“Los buena-gente somos mayoría, pero los malos hacen más bulla”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

Sólo 159 días fuera. Médicos y trainers, celebran el regreso de Bryce Harper (Phillies), en 159 días nada más, después de la operación Tommy John en el codo derecho. La mayoría de los operados con esta especialidad, permanecen más de una temporada sin jugar.

Insultadora. La reportera puertorriqueña, Marly Rivera, de 49 años, despedida por ESPN, por haber insultado a su colega japonesa, Ivón Gaete, explicó que lo hizo porque ella tenía la cita con el slugger de los Yankees y la otra muchacha se metió en la conversación.

Pero, ha ocurrido siempre, que un reportero se aproveche de la entrevista arreglada por otro. Lo que no es costumbre son los insultos con palabras altisonantes de Marly.

Nueva sobre nueva. La Regla de los ocho segundos no se le aplicará a los bateadores, si invierten tiempo en agradecer ovaciones. Así lo aplicaron a Teoscar Hernández, ahora de los Marineros, al aparecer en Toronto, su anterior sede. Pero antes, a Cody Bellinger, sí le habían cargado el strike por pasarse de los ocho segundos al regresar al Dodgers Stadium.

“Aló, ¿hablo con el adivino?”.

“Si, ¿quién me llama?”.

“¿No y que muy adivino, pues?”.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5