All-America Honors: St. John’s RJ Luis Jr. named an AP Second Team All-American

NEW YORK, NY — The Dominican-Ecuadorian kid from Miami, Florida, is an All-American.
On Tuesday afternoon, St. John’s Red Storm RJ Luis Jr. was named a Second Team All-American, as the announcement was made by the Associated Press.
To become the first St. John’s player in program history to earn AP All-America Status since Ron Artest (Metta Sandiford-Artest) in 1999, the six-seven junior wing Luis Jr. — the 2024-2025 Big East Player of the Year, and 2025 Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player — leading the Red Storm on an ongoing historic 30-4 campaign, recorded 18.4 points per game this season on 44.4% shooting from the field, with 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals.
Across his 33 contests on the year, Luis Jr. hit the 20-point benchmark in 13 games and totaled 10 double-doubles, which was the most for a player in the Big East Conference this season.
“I mean, just super blessed,” said Luis Jr. “I got to give all the glory to God. I feel like he’s truly just paved the way for all of us (him and his teammates) and it’s a pretty unique story that he’s created for us.”
“Not only for us, but also for those other families out there that we’re inspiring.”
2025 AP All-Americans:
FIRST TEAM
Cooper Flagg, Duke (unanimous)
Johni Broome, Auburn
Braden Smith, Purdue
Mark Sears, Alabama
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
SECOND TEAM
J.T. Toppin, Texas Tech
Kam Jones, Marquette
John Tonje, Wisconsin
P.J. Haggerty, Memphis
*R.J. Luis Jr., St. John’s, Dominican-Ecuadorian
THIRD TEAM
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
*Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee, Puerto Rican
Eric Dixon, Villanova
L.J. Cryer, Houston
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
