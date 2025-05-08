Amazin’ Mets Foundation launches 2025 Amazin’ Auction

Fans can bid on exclusive New York Mets experiences and memorabilia to support the Amazin’ Mets Foundation

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation today announced the launch of the Amazin’ Auction, an exciting online auction offering fans the opportunity to bid on exclusive player and stadium experiences and unique memorabilia, while making a difference. Fans can place their bids online at Mets.com/AmazinAuction today through Thursday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Amazin’ Auction features one-of-a-kind listings including meet-and-greet opportunities with Mets players, on-field experiences, VIP packages, and autographed memorabilia.

Net proceeds from the Amazin’ Auction will support the Amazin’ Mets Foundation’s programs, including access to education, health & wellness activities, and development of youth baseball initiatives, all of which provides resources and opportunities to underserved communities across New York and the communities surrounding affiliate teams.

Featured Auction Items

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on a selection of can’t-miss Mets-related experiences and memorabilia, including:

Watch a Mets Game with Owner Steve Cohen in his suite

Private Pitching Lesson with Edwin Diaz and Coach Jeremy Hefner

David Wright Autographed Jersey and (4) tickets to David Wright’s Number Retirement Game vs. Cincinnati Reds on July 19

Juan Soto Autographed Home Pinstripe Jersey

Framed Mets Team Signed Alternate Road Blue Jersey

A full list of available auction items can be found at Mets.com/AmazinAuction.

Since its inception in 2021, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation has funded over $16 million in grants to more than 200 organizations in the community, including the communities surrounding affiliate teams. To read more about the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, its programs, and upcoming events, and to learn about ways to give back, visit AmazinMetsFoundation.org.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports