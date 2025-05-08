The Draft With Bonuses of Over $10 Million – El Draft Con Bonos Sobre los $10 Millones 

“The Vatican City State is the smallest sovereign state in the world; and it doesn’t have the heavy expenditure of a military. It only pays the 135 members of the Swiss Guard, the smallest of all armies.”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Today marks 154 years since the first home run hit in the Major Leagues. Do you remember who hit it?

The Answer: Forest City third baseman Ezra Sutton claimed the first home run in the Majors, at the start of the game on the fourth day after the opening of the first Major League, the National Association, on May 8, 1871. A few innings later, he hit another home run. It is unknown whether it was an infield shot, a bounce shot, as home runs were also called back then, or if it went over the bar.

400 in the 2025 Draft

The 2025 draft, to be held in Atlanta on July 13th and Monday the 14th, during All-Star Game week, will have 400 prospects available for teams to make their selections.

The All-Star Game will be on Tuesday the 15th.

Florida left-hander Jamie Arnold appears to be the most promising of these young players. He is followed by Oklahoma shortstop Ethan Holliday. Bonuses for each are expected to exceed $10 million.

-o-o-o-

“Seniority is when you still have the desire, but you don’t remember what it is for.”… Anonymous.

-o-o-o-

Very Long Game

Tomorrow, May 9th, will mark 41 years since the longest Major League game, eight hours and six seconds. It ended in the 25th inning when Harold Baines hit a home run, giving the White Sox a 7-6 victory over the Brewers.

Devers Very Calamitous

Dominican Rafael Devers has become a headache for the Red Sox, especially for manager Alex Cora.

Devers was moved from third base to make way for Alex Bregman, who was far superior to him. And now Rafael refuses to speak to reporters. As if it were our fault that Alex is a better ballplayer than him.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you access it with:El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

El Draft Con Bonos Sobre los $10 Millones

“El Estado de la Ciudad del Vaticano, es el Estado Soberano más pequeño del mundo; y no tiene el pesado gasto de los militares. Solo paga a los 135 miembros de la Guardia Suiza, el más pequeño de todos los ejércitos”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Hace hoy 154 años del primer jonrón bateado en Grandes Ligas. ¿Recuerdas quién lo conectó?

La Respuesta: El tercera base de los Forest City, Ezra Sutton, se acreditó el primer jonrón en las Mayores, al comienzo del juego al cuarto día de inaugurada la primera Liga Grande, la National Association, el ocho de mayo de 1871. Unos innings después conectó otro cuadrangular. Se ignora si fueron dentro del campo, a un bote, como entonces eran también jonrones los batazos, o si pasó la carca.

400 En el Draft 2025N DRAFT 2025

El draft 2025, a realizarse en Atlanta, en julio, domingo 13 y lunes 14, durante la semana del Juego de Estrellas, dispondrá de 400 prospectos, para que los equipos hagan sus escogencias.

El Juego de Estrellas será el martes 15.

El lanzador zurdo de aquí, de Florida, Jamie Arnold, aparece como el más prometedor de esos jóvenes. Lo sigue, Ethan Holliday, shortstop de Oklahoma. Los bonos por cada uno, se espera superen de los 10 millones de dólares.

-o-o-o-

“Tercera edad es cuando todavía tienes ganas, pero no te acuerdas de qué”… Anónimo.

-o-o-o-

Juego Larguísimo

Mañana, nueve de mayo, hará 41 años del juego de Grandes Ligas de mayor duración, ocho horas y seis segundos. Terminó, en el inning 25, porque Harold Baines sacó la bola, dándole la victoria a los Medias Blancas, 7-6, sobre los Cerveceros.

Devers Muy Calamitoso

El dominicano, Rafael Devers, se ha convertido en el dolor de cabeza de los Medias Rojas, especialmente del mánager, Alex Cora.

Devers fue sacado de tercera base para dar paso a Alex Bregman, muy superior a él. Y ahora se niega Rafael a hablar con los periodistas. Como si nosotros tuviéramos la culpa que Alex sea mejor pelotero que él.

-o-o-o-

El teléfono repica a las tres de la mañana. Atiende Pepito, quien oye una pregunta:

“¿Está Yepeto?”

“Bueno, estaba Yomido, pero sí, ya me Yepeté”…

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5