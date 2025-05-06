Arizona Diamondbacks Unveil New Nike City Connect Serpientes Uniforms

Image Credit: MLB

The Arizona Diamondbacks have unveiled their new Nike City Connect Serpientes uniforms, a cutting-edge redesign representing the iconic Diamondbacks jerseys over the years, focusing on vibrant colors and reimagining traditional patterning to create something unmistakably Arizona.

The new uniforms will be debuted this Friday, May 9 during the Diamondbacks game against the Dodgers and the team’s first night of Mexican Heritage Weekend. The team will wear the jerseys again on Saturday, May 10, and every Friday home game throughout the rest of the 2025 season.

Following the success of the original City Connect jerseys, the Nike City Connect 2.0 “Serpientes” uniforms bring a fresh and visually dynamic interpretation of the team’s connection to Arizona, drawing inspiration from previous Diamondbacks jerseys, the state’s rich cultural diversity, and Arizona’s desert surroundings. The name “Serpientes,” Spanish for snakes, symbolizes the Diamondbacks’ fierce competitive nature and connects directly with the team’s identity.

FEATURES OF THE NEW DIAMONDBACKS CITY CONNECT SERPIENTES UNIFORM

“Arizona Born” Collar Graphic: The only major sports team born with Arizona in its name, this motto pays homage to a legacy rooted in the desert and built for the entire state.

“Flag” Patch: The flag patch unites the team and its state, a symbol of its unwavering connection.

“Established” Jock Tag: The mark celebrates the establishment of the team (1998) and Arizona (48th State)

Jersey Details: The jersey pays tribute to the team’s history, blending elements of the original pinstripes with a snakeskin pattern.

Sleeve Trim: The sleeve features a modern interpretation of the distinctive braiding from the team’s classic alternate uniforms.

The Cap: The “S” logo makes its on-field cap debut, standing out in the classic purple and teal colorway.

MERCHANDISE NOW AVAILABLE AT CHASE FIELD

Starting today at 10:00 a.m., fans can get their brand-new City Connect Serpientes gear at the Team Shop at Chase Field. Whether you’re shopping for jerseys, caps, or other apparel, now’s the time to get your gear in anticipation of the jersey’s debut on Friday. Supplies are limited and expected to go fast. The Team Shop is open when gates open on gamedays for fans in attendance, and 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on non-game days.

UPCOMING CITY CONNECT SERPIENTES FAN GIVEAWAY – GERALDO PERDOMO BOBBLEHEAD

The team will celebrate the new uniforms again on Saturday, May 31 with a Geraldo Perdomo City Connect Bobblehead presented by Chas Roberts for the first 20,000 in attendance. Tickets can be purchased now at dbacks.com/tickets.

For more information about the Arizona Diamondbacks Nike City Connect Serpientes uniforms, visit dbacks.com/cityconnect.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

