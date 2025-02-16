Angels Sign RHP Kenley Jansen and INF Yoán Moncada

Image Credit: MLB

The Angels agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with RHP Kenley Jansen and a one-year, $5 million contract with INF Yoán Moncada. In corresponding 40-man roster moves, INF Anthony Rendon (left hip impingement) and RHP Robert Stephenson (right elbow UCL surgery) have been placed on the 60-day injured list.

Jansen, 37, went 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA (54.2 IP – 20 ER), 27 saves and 62 strikeouts across 54 appearances for Boston in 2024. The 27 saves ranked seventh in the American League. It was his 12th career season with 25+ saves, which is the fourth-most in MLB history. Prior to the All-Star break, he converted 19 of 20 save opportunities while pitching to a 2.16 ERA (33.1 IP – 8 ER) and did not allow a home run.

A native of Willemstad, Curacao, Jansen has compiled a 49-36 career record with 447 saves and 1,221 strikeouts in 871 career games for the Dodgers (2010-21), Braves (2022) and Red Sox (2023-24). He ranks fourth all-time in saves, behind Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601) and Lee Smith (478). Jansen ranks sixth all-time in strikeouts as a reliever and is the active leader in games pitched.

Moncada, 29, played in 12 games for Chicago (A.L.) during the 2024 season and batted .275 (11/40) with a .756 OPS. He reached base safely in 10 consecutive games from Mar. 30 to Apr. 9, and hit .314 (11/35) with three doubles, five walks and four runs scored in that span. Moncada was placed on the injured list with a left adductor strain on Apr. 10 and was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Apr. 12. He returned to the Majors for one game on Sept. 18 following two rehab assignments.

A native of Cienfuegos, Cuba, Moncada was originally signed by Boston as an international free agent on March 12, 2015. He made his Major League debut with the Red Sox on Sept. 2, 2016 at Oakland. On Dec. 6, 2016, Moncada was traded to the White Sox with OF Luis Alexander Basabe, RHP Victor Díaz, and RHP Michael Kopech for LHP Chris Sale. In 747 career regular season games, he has compiled a .254 (711/2798) career average with 157 doubles, 20 triples, 93 home runs and 339 RBI across nine seasons with the Red Sox (2016) and White Sox (2017-2024). His 93 home runs with the White Sox are the third-highest total in White Sox franchise history by a switch-hitter, trailing only José Valentín (136) and Ray Durham (106).

Press Release Courtesy of MLB

