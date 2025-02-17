Image Credit: Puerto Rico Challenge

The following article was first published by Conor Stemme on MichiganAthletics.com – Three Home Runs Propel U-M Over Stetson to End Puerto Rico Challenge

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico. — Behind three home runs and strong performances on the mound, the University of Michigan baseball team took down undefeated Stetson, 6-1, to cap off the Puerto Rico Challenge at Estadio Sola Morales in Caguas, Puerto Rico, on Monday morning (Feb. 17).

Michigan (4-0) was led by Mitch Voit offensively who scored twice on three hits including a double and a home run. Cole Caruso and Cade Ladehoff joined Voit in going yard. On the mound, Gavin DeVooght dominated early striking out seven while scattering four hits and a walk. He earned his second win of the season while Will Rogers earned the save allowing one run over four innings of work.

Stetson (3-1) threatened in the first with two hits but DeVooght tallied three strikeouts in the inning to keep the Hatters off the board. After a quiet second for both teams, U-M had its best chance early as Jonathan Kim singled and stole a base with one out but two groundouts ended the inning with him on third.

The Hatters got the first two batters in the bottom of the frame but a foul-out bunt catch by Caruso and a 3-6-1 double play ended the inning.

Voit opened the fourth inning with a bunt single before Robbie Hamchuk reached on an error. Caruso came to the plate and launched a ball over the left center field wall for his first home run of the season and the first runs of the contest. DeVooght kept Stetson scoreless with two more strikeouts in the bottom of the fourth as Michigan led 3-0.

With one out in the fifth inning Ladehoff hit a solo home run to straightaway centerfield for his second of the season. Voit hit a blooper of a double with two outs and after a walk and an infield single, Caruso came to bat with the bases loaded but grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning. After an inning-opening strikeout from DeVooght, two Hatters reached base but both were caught stealing by Matt Spear .

Both teams went to the bullpen in the sixth inning stifling the offense for the next two innings with just one baserunner for the Wolverines and one hit for the Hatters.

U-M’s offense showed up again in the eighth with a leadoff single from Hamchuk. Benny Casillas reached on an error and advanced on a fielder’s choice with Hamchuk getting out on the play. Kim delivered an RBI single and Ladehoff drew a walk to load the bases but a groundout ended the top of the eighth with U-M leading 5-0. Rogers fired a quick 1-2-3 inning to keep the Hatters scoreless.

The ninth inning opened with a solo shot for Voit to add some insurance runs before the Wolverines were retired in order. Rogers allowed one run in the ninth with two singles to open the frame but retired the final three batters to earn his first save of the season.

Michigan will return to Ann Arbor before heading back on the road to Arlington, Texas, for the College Baseball Series which opens on Friday (Feb. 21) at 3 p.m. CT against TCU. The game will be livestreamed on FloSports.

