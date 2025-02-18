MLB Pensions Are Different For Every Player – Pensiones De MLB Diferentes Para Cada Pelotero

“From Japan, we get the glamour of baseball 2025”… Dave Robertson.

Coral Gable, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, please send me your full name and the town or city where you are.

José G. Salinas T. from Punto Fijo, asks: “I read that Major League baseball players, with 10 or more years active, receive a pension of $275 thousand per year upon retirement. What happens to those who do not reach 10 seasons?”

Dear friend Pepe: That information is wrong. If a baseball player, in 10 years, earns $10 million, he will receive less as a pension than someone who receives $20 million in an equal period.

They deserve a pension from the time they complete 43 days on the roster of the 26, of course, the amount depends on how much they have contributed to the Major League Baseball Players Association at the end of their career. So it is not the same for one player as for another.

As an example, Ken Griffey Jr. played for 22 years, until 2010 and received $165,225,500 in fees, plus bonuses and incentives.

His pension will be $245,000 a year, and he can receive it starting on his 62nd birthday, which will be November 21, 2031.

But he will also receive another pension, the Social Security pension, which he can also claim when he turns 62, reduced, or at 65, for it to be full.

Ennio Minarini, from Montreal, asks: When can a player be put on waivers? Why was that created? And, if more than one team claims a player, who has the first option? Does someone received on waivers have to be placed on the 40-man roster? How much should the team pay for a player on waivers?”

Dear friend Yeño: All that information, complete, can be read on the Internet, if you go to Wikipedia MLB, waivers.

Oswaldo Díaz, from Mazatlán, asks: “Why was the first Caribbean Series played in Cuba, in 1949, and can you give me details of that event?”

Dear friend Chaldo: It was the idea of ​​the Venezuelans Oscar (El Negro) Prieto and Pablo Morales, and the first one in Cuba, because the best baseball was played on the island. As proof, they won seven of the first 12, Puerto Rico won four, Panama one and Venezuela none.

And they won the Inaugural with Almendares undefeated, 6-0. Fermín Guerra was the manager.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Pensiones de MLB Diferentes Cada Vez

“De Japón, nos llega el glamour del beisbol 2025”… Dave Robertson.

Coral Gable, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y el de la población o ciudad donde estás.

José G. Salinas T. de Punto Fijo, pregunta: “Leí que los peloteros de Grandes Ligas, con 10 o más años activos, reciben al retirarse, pensión de 275 mil dólares anuales. ¿Qué ocurre con los que no llegan a 10 temporadas?”

Amigo Pepe: Errada esa información. Si un pelotero, en 10 años, cobra $10 millones, recibirá menos como pensión, que quien reciba $20 millones en un período igual.

Merecen pensión desde que cumplen 43 días en el roster de los 26, por supuesto, la cantidad depende de cuánto haya aportado a la Major League Baseball Players Association al final de su carrera. Así que no es igual lo de uno que otro jugador.

Como ejemplo, Ken Griffey hijo, jugó durante 22 años, hasta 2010 y cobró por honorarios, más bonos e incentivos, 165 millones 225 mil 500 dólares.

Su pensión será de 245 mil dólares anuales, y podrá recibirla a partir de su cumpleaños 62, que será, el 21 de noviembre de 2031.

Pero además, recibirá otra pensión, la del Seguro Social, que podrá reclamar igualmente cuando cumpla sus 62, parcial, o a los 65, para que sea completa.

Ennio Minarini, de Montreal, pregunta: ¿Cuándo puede ser puesto en waivers un pelotero? ¿Por qué crearon eso? Y, si más de un equipo reclama a un jugador, ¿quien tiene la primera opción? ¿Uno recibido en waivers, tiene que ser colocado en el roster de los 40? ¿Cuánto debe pagar el equipo por un pelotero en waivers?”

Amigo Yeño: Toda esa información, completa, la puedes leer en Google, si entras por Wikipedia a “MLB, waivers”.

Oswaldo Díaz, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Por qué la primera Serie del Caribe se jugó en Cuba, en 1949, y puede ofrecerme pormenores de esa evento?” Amigo Chaldo: Fue idea de los venezolanos Oscar (El Negro) Prieto y Pablo Morales, y la primera en Cuba, porque en la isla se jugaba el mejor beisbol. Como prueba, ganaron siete de las primeras 12, cuatro ganó Puerto Rico, una Panamá y Venezuela ninguna. Y la Inaugural la ganaron con Almendares invicto, 6-0. Fermín Guerra fue el mánager.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5