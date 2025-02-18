Athletics agree to terms with INF Luis Urías on one-year contract

Image Credit: MLB

The Athletics agreed to terms with infielder Luis Urías on a one-year contract for the 2025 season, the club announced. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the A’s placed right-handed pitcher Luis Medina on the 60-day injured list as he continues his recovery from “Tommy John” surgery.

Urías is a career .232 hitter across parts of seven Major League seasons with San Diego (2018-19), Milwaukee (2020-23), Boston (2023) and Seattle (2024). The 27-year-old batted .191 with a .303 on-base percentage in 41 games with the Mariners last year and also hit .260 with 10 home runs, 56 RBI and a .378 on-base percentage in 77 games with Triple-A Tacoma. Originally signed by the Padres in 2013, Urías made his Major League debut on Aug. 28, 2018. Throughout his career, he has split time at second base, shortstop, and third base, with the majority of his appearances coming at short. However, he has not played at the position in the majors since 2022.

Medina began the 2024 season on the injured list with a knee injury and went 2-4 with a 5.17 ERA and .772 opponents OPS in eight starts before being placed on the injured list on July 13 with an elbow injury that led to “Tommy John” surgery on Aug. 7.

Press Release Courtesy of MLB

