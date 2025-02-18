Puerto Rico Challenge: A Success for Teams, But A Missed Opportunity For Sponsors

Image Credit: PR Baseball Challenge

CABO ROJO, PR — The Puerto Rico Challenge baseball tournament was a triumph for the eight Division I schools that participated. However, for the organizers, the story was quite different.

The tournament, the brainchild of Bronx native and one of the first Latino Sports team members Jorge Medina, concluded on February 17 with Michigan, Virginia, Connecticut (UConn), Rice, Penn State, Missouri, Villanova, and Stetson competing in the first college baseball tournament of their journey to the College World Series in June.

From a baseball standpoint, the event was a resounding success. “I believe every one of the eight schools that participated had a great experience,” said former Major League manager Edwin Rodríguez, one of the event’s organizers. He even shared that University of Virginia coach Brian O’Connor’s only regret was not arriving on the island a week earlier. “He said this was spectacular.”

The tournament gave these teams the rare opportunity to train and compete in warm weather during February, something impossible in colder climates. Playing on professional fields while getting an early start to their season made for an invaluable experience.

Given how well things went, it’s likely that these schools are already marking their calendars for the next Puerto Rico Challenge in 2026. Additionally, other Division I programs that watched the games broadcast on ESPN+ are probably considering reaching out to Medina and Rodríguez to secure a spot for next year.

A Financial Struggle for Organizers

While the tournament succeeded on the field, it faced significant challenges off it—particularly in terms of financial backing. It’s hard to see how the organizers, JoGi Sports and their Puerto Rican partner MB Sports, will be able to cover their expenses for this event.

Shockingly, no major corporations supported the tournament—not just U.S.-based companies but also Puerto Rican businesses.

The games were held at Yldefonso Solá Morales Stadium in Caguas and Francisco “Paquito” Montaner Stadium in Ponce. I attended the Ponce games, which were closer to my home in Cabo Rojo, and couldn’t help but notice the absence of local sponsors.

Where was Don Q, the iconic Puerto Rican rum from Ponce? Did they not realize that each participating school brought an entourage of parents, family members, coaches, alumni, and friends—many of whom are of drinking age? This was a golden opportunity to introduce them to the brand.

Where was Medalla, Puerto Rico’s most popular beer, which has been expanding into the mainland U.S.?

For families and younger attendees, brands like Mesón Sandwiches and Malta India could have seized the chance to expand their market presence by sponsoring the event.

Lack of Local Support

Beyond the sponsorship issue, another disappointment was the low turnout of local fans. As a former teacher and professor who actively creates opportunities for young people to enter the business side of sports, I was disheartened by the lack of community engagement.

During one of the games, I sat with my close friend and baseball intellectual Jossie Alvarado. Looking around the stadium, he remarked, “If you remove the fans who traveled to see their teams—mostly Anglo—there might be 100 or fewer local fans here.”

Even more concerning, we saw only four Little League players in uniform sitting behind us. Every baseball academy in Puerto Rico (there are about 16) and every Little League team in Ponce should have been in attendance. The fact that Puerto Rico had only four local players drafted in 2024 makes it even more crucial to expose young players to high-level competition.

A Missed Marketing Opportunity for Puerto Rico Tourism

Puerto Rico’s tourism industry also failed to capitalize on this event. Why weren’t representatives at the stadium promoting the island’s beautiful attractions—not just in Ponce but across nearby towns? Millions are spent attracting tourists to Puerto Rico, yet here was a captive audience of visitors who could have been encouraged to return. This was an easy marketing opportunity, and they completely dropped the ball.

Moving Forward

Given the challenges, I wouldn’t blame the organizers if they decided to take this tournament to another Caribbean island. However, knowing Jorge Medina, Edwin Rodríguez, and the rest of the team behind this event, their love for Puerto Rico will likely bring them back despite the financial hit.

Hopefully, next time, local corporations and government agencies—along with companies on the mainland—will recognize the value of supporting this tournament and ensuring its continued success.

