Angels Take Game One of Freeway Series in Hollywood

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Angels flew their way into Dodger Stadium Friday for a weekend series with their cross-town rivals. It may not be as tense as what will be happening in New York with the Yankees hosting the Mets, but it will definitely have some interesting storylines. The biggest question will be when Mike Trout will return to the lineup after injuring his twice surgically repaired left knee on April 30 in Seattle.

The $426,500,000/twelve-year contract extension he signed in 2019 looked good when the Halos made that deal, winning his third MVP that season, but it has been nothing but short and, sometimes, injury-ending seasons now over the past five years.

As for the Dodgers, they sent out their big Texan, Dustin May, 1-3, 4.08 ERA. May has 33 strikeouts over 39.2 innings pitched but also has given up 34 hits and 10 home runs after allowing just one over his first five starts. The Angels sent out 24-year-old Jack Kochanowicz, 2-5, 5.23 ERA.

In the first inning, May issued a walk to Nolan Schanuel and a first pitch 94mph sinker that left the park in a hurry at 111.9 mph, 383-foot line drive into the right field pavilion off the bat of Yoán Moncada, Cienfuegos, Cuba. In the meantime, the Dodgers could not figure out Kochanowicz for three innings, while May was all over the place.

He, at times, looked unhittable with seven swinging strikeouts through four innings yet showed a lack of command and control, walking two and hitting batters in the eighth and nine holes who would score on a double by Zach Neto, giving the Halos a 4-0 lead.

May left with a line of five innings pitched, six hits, four earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts. Kochanowicz finished with a line of 6.2 innings pitched, five hits, one run, four walks, and five strikeouts. He threw 104 pitches, sixty-five for strikes. Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading sixteenth home run to no avail as the Angels took game one 6-2 on a night where Anaheim struck out fifteen times and still managed to win the game.

The Dodgers were just flat on offense and look to the return of Clayton Kershaw’s first start since August 31, 2024.

