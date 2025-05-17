Subway Series Theatre Returned

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Subway Series has a history with the Yankees and Mets, though the drama and intense moments lately have not been made for baseball theatre. But this year, there is Juan Soto with the Mets and two New York teams leading their respective divisions, expectations of fans and a Subway World Series in October.

Five months they waited for Juan Soto and his return to the Bronx. Yankees fans don’t have short term memories. They booed Soto when the pre-game lineups were announced, over 47,000 and more from the Yankees culture continued to serenade Soto with boos.

Especially those in right field where Soto patrolled for the Yankees last year, then he was their favorite and now an enemy on the other side of town. It was Subway Series theatre again in the Bronx Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

And in this 29th edition of the series that has a history of drama, Yankees fans got their revenge with Soto. They booed the $765 million generational superstar, turned their backs on Soto. They threw a baseball back on the field after Soto recorded a final out in the Yankees 8th inning. Soto smiled the entire time after gently tossing the baseball to fans that turned their back on him.

Welcome back to the Subway Series and thank you Juan Soto. Yankee Stadium for nine innings possibly had the most boisterous crowd in the history of this New York City baseball rivalry. They will do this two more times this weekend in the Bronx, again for another three-game series surrounding the July 4th holiday at Citi Field.

Bring Juan Soto into the picture and the drama returned. The Yankees never lost a lead and took the first game 6-2. Soto scored a run and walked three times, perhaps he will remember his 24 home runs in his one year and brief tenure at Yankee Stadium.

“You’ve got to embrace it,” Soto said about the boos and how his once loyal fans turned their back. “At the end of the day whatever they give you- it is what it is. You’ve got to take it as a man. I was just enjoying the moment.”

But he was the storyline, more than two teams leading their respective divisions. The Yankees four-run third inning and sending 10 in their lineup to the plate set the tone. Soto wasn’t a factor in the outcome.

Oh there was some drama. When they last met in October, Pete Alonso hit that home run off Devin Williams with two outs in the ninth inning in the postseason. The Mets eliminated the Brewers in Milwaukee. This time, Williams struck out the side in the eighth inning and Alonso was a victim.

“That’s who he is,” said manager Aaron Boone. “And we’re seeing it more and more.” But Williams remains in that setup role and looks to work his way back up as the closer. Luke Weaver recorded save number nine as the Mets once again attempted a late inning comeback.

Carlos Rodón struggled a bit (5 innings, 2 hits, 4 walks, 5 K’s, 1 run) and the pitch count (102) reflected a Mets lineup that allowed them to let him work. But his meetings with Soto were also interesting.

“They have a good understanding of the strike zone,” he said about the Mets lineup that has shown a tendency of not scoring in bunches the past few weeks. “They just stroked the pitch count up. Was trying to get him (Soto) to swing and miss. He got me about the walks.”

He said the Soto at-bats were missing with a few sinkers. It was one of those nights in the Bronx, a Subway Series about Soto and also Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. The two offseason acquisitions for the Yankees were a pivot for GM Brian Cashman when Soto bolted for the money and went across town.

Goldschmidt (2-for-4, RBI) had an RBI single in the fourth. Bellinger (3-for-5) and a double also extended his 11-game hitting streak.

“It was fun,” he said about the environment. “I knew it’d be like that here. We got a great rivalry here. And the fans are excited from both teams. It was just a fun game and it’s a lot more fun when you win.”

And more fun with drama revived in the Subway Series. Attributed more about the anticipated return of Soto in the Bronx.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

