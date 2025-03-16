Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Visit: A Quest for Recognition

Justin Martinez was excited to learn that he was on the 35th annual LatinoMVP ballot - Image Credit: Latino Sports

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — I traveled to Scottsdale, Arizona, to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Spring Training facilities at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The drive was pleasant, but the chilly 53-degree weather in mid-March was unexpected for Arizona. Nonetheless, I was determined to bring our readers stories and issues they won’t find anywhere else. On this occasion, I aimed to interview two D-Backs players nominated for the prestigious 35th annual LatinoMVP awards: Ketel Marte, nominated for the NL LatinoMVP, and Justin Martinez, nominated for NL Rookie of the Year.

Upon arrival, I headed to the media department to inform them of my presence and purpose. As is our tradition, we had previously sent an email to the media staff, congratulating the team for having players on the ballot and requesting they inform the nominees of this honor. Shane Phillips from the media team warmly welcomed me and escorted me to the players’ clubhouse, where I was allowed entry just before noon.

Interview with Justin Martinez

I found Justin Martinez in front of his locker and introduced myself. To my surprise, he was unaware of his nomination, as the team had failed to inform him despite our email request. Unfortunately, this is not uncommon with some teams (more on that later).

I provided Justin with a brief history and significance of the LatinoMVP awards, often referred to as the “Latin Grammy of Baseball.” He was immediately impressed and expressed pride in being nominated. He thanked the reporters who submitted his name for the ballot and praised the idea of having an award specifically dedicated to Latino players, noting that it serves as motivation to excel on the field.

I also informed him that if he were to win, he would receive the award at his home stadium in front of family and fans during Hispanic Heritage Month in September. Justin was thrilled at the idea and expressed how much it would mean to him. I then presented him with the official commemorative t-shirt made exclusively for this year’s nominees. He smiled, loved the design, posed for a picture with it, and proudly hung it in his locker.

Justin thanked me for the visit and for informing him of this well-deserved recognition.

Attempt to Interview Ketel Marte

After my successful interview with Justin, I set out to find Ketel Marte. Unfortunately, I waited for hours in the clubhouse, but Marte didn’t appear until the last minute to prepare for the game. I briefly introduced myself and the reason for my visit. Like Justin, Marte was unaware of his nomination and asked, “What award?” Since he was in a rush, I suggested we meet after the game.

However, as is common during Spring Training, Marte was pulled from the game early. By the time I realized he was no longer on the field and rushed back to the clubhouse, a security guard, who had seen me waiting all day, informed me that Marte had left just five minutes earlier.

The guard’s sympathetic expression said it all, but as I told him, “In this business, you just roll with the punches.” Or as Yogi Berra once said, “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes it rains.”

The Unfortunate Reality Behind the Scenes

Before leaving, I returned to the media office to thank Shane for his support. While there, I encountered Alex Arpiza, the team’s Interpreter and Coordinator for Player & Media Relations. I expressed my disappointment that the players were not informed of their nominations. His response left me stunned: “I didn’t want to tell them in case they didn’t win and ended up disappointed.”

I was shocked. This response not only reflects a lack of understanding of motivational strategies but also undermines the significance of the LatinoMVP awards, the oldest and most prestigious award honoring Latino players. For 35 years, this award has been celebrated by countless superstars, many of whom are now in the Hall of Fame. The honor of simply being nominated is something players take great pride in, regardless of the final outcome.

It’s unfortunate that some teams still fail to recognize the value of this award and the importance of informing players of such recognition.

In the end, while I successfully interviewed one nominee and missed the other, the experience once again highlighted the ongoing struggle to ensure Latino players receive the recognition they deserve.

