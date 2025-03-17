Letters from the Beyond: From Monte Irvin to José Altuve – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Monte Irvin para José Altuve

My admired José:

I felt obliged to write to you from this More Here, which you call The Beyond, because in the Negro Leagues I played almost every position, all I needed was pitching and catching.

Once in the Major Leagues, the Giants assigned me to the outfield.

Now, in this age when it’s known that if you defend only one area of ​​the field, you logically become an expert, you, who have been the best at second base, obey without question the Astros’ needs and go play left field.

And Olé!… That’s what one should shout in your ear, so you know we understand why you’ve reacted the way you do.

You’re the big leaguer every manager dreams of, the man who only cares about the team winning. It’s a shame if you’d rather play there or here!

Astros manager Joe Espada was thrilled when you accepted that trade. And very grateful, he told reporters:

“Altuve gives his all for the team’s victories. Logically, he knew he would need a learning curve in his new role. He understands that being a second baseman is very different from being an outfielder, but he knows well that, if this has been arranged, it’s because with him in the outfield we’re a better team.”

It’s interesting that this is happening in a spring when more than one player disguised as a big leaguer has publicly refused to change positions, and when someone known as El Greñas, who earns millions from the organization to which he belongs, commits the abuse of announcing himself as a free agent, saying that in October he will try to leave for any of the other 29 clubs.

It’s admirable that, in the face of so much prudishness from those disguised as big leaguers, at the height of your career, at 34 years of age, you give a lesson in discipline and love for the team. You’ve appeared in 1,793 games in your 14 years as a big leaguer; in only two of those games were you not a second baseman.

In this Here and Now, where I’ve been since January 11, 2016, everyone admires your personality.

I’d like to inform you that I arrived in the Major Leagues in 1949, just two years after Jackie Robinson. You can imagine what life was like for a player as black as me among so many blonds.

A big and sincere hug, my friend José.

And I wish you the best seasons in the outfield…

Monte.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Monte Irvin para José Altuve

Mi admirado José:

Me consideré obligado a escribirte desde este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, porque en las Ligas Negras jugué en casi todas las posiciones, solamente me faltó lanzar y catchear.

Ya en Grandes Ligas, los Gigantes me dedicaron al outfield.

Ahora, en esta época cuando se sabe que, si se defiende solo un área del terreno, lógicamente uno llega a ser experto, tú, que has sido el mejor en segunda base, obedeces sin chistar a las necesidades de los Astros y te vas a jugar al left field.

¡Y olé!… Eso es lo que debe uno gritarte frente a una oreja, para que sepas que comprendemos por qué has reaccionado así.

Eres el bigleaguer con quien sueñan todos los mánagers, el hombre a quien solo le importa que el equipo gane. ¡Qué carrizo si se preferiría jugar allá o aquí!

El mánager de los Astros, Joe Espada, estaba muy emocionado cuando aceptaste ese cambio. Y muy agradecido, dijo ante los reporteros:

“Altuve lo entrega todo por las victorias del equipo. Lógicamente, sabía que iba a necesitar un período de aprendizaje en sus nuevas funciones, comprende que es muy diferente ser segunda base que outfielder, pero sabe bien que, si se ha dispuesto eso, es porque con él en los jardines somos mejor equipo”.

Es interesante que esto ocurra, en una primavera, cuando más de un disfrazado de grande liga se ha negado, y públicamente, a cambiar de posición, y cuando uno a quien llaman El Greñas, quien cobra millones de la organización a la cual pertenece, comete el abuso de anunciarse como agente libre, que en octubre tratará de irse a cualquiera de los otros 29 clubes.

Admirable, que ante tanta mojigatería de esos disfrazados de big leaguers, en lo mejor de tu carrera, a los 34 años de edad, des una lección de disciplina y amor por la divisa. Has aparecido en mil 793 juegos en tus 14 años de big leaguer, solamente en dos de esos juegos no fuiste segunda base.

En este Más Acá, donde estoy desde el 11 de enero de 2016, todos se muestran admirados por tu manera de ser.

Te informo que llegué a Grandes Ligas en 1949, apenas dos años después que Jackie Robinson. Ya te imaginarás cómo era la vida de un pelotero tan negro como yo entre tantos rubios.

Un apretado y sincero abrazo, amigo José.

Y te deseo las mejores temporadas en el outfield…

Monte.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5