A’s Pound Dodger Pitching In 11-1 Thumping!

Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — The 21-20 Sacramento A’s began a three-game series at Dodger Stadium Tuesday night, looking to gain ground on the Seattle Mariners, who currently lead the A’s by one and a half games in the AL West. Going into Tuesday’s game, the Dodgers own the best record in baseball at 27-14 but only lead the NL West by one and a half games over the 25-15 San Diego Padres.

The A’s and LA would love to sweep this series, but I don’t believe that will happen, as both teams are playing very well at this point in the season.

The Dodgers started Landon Knack (2-0), who has filled in as he did last season when they were going through a horrific time with injuries to their pitching staff. This time, he replaced Blake Snell, who had gone down with left shoulder soreness on April 3rd.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 4-3 record and 1.80 ERA stands alone, while the rest of the starting rotation hovers around 4.14 in ERA.

IL NOTE: Before Tuesday’s series opener in LA, Roki Sasaki was put on the injured list with shoulder impingement, which makes it look like 2024 all over again. If not for the most potent and dangerous line-up in baseball, the reigning champions would probably find themselves in the middle of the best division in baseball.

Sacramento countered with 32-year-old southpaw Jeffrey Springs, who worked seven innings and finished with a line of seven innings pitched (a career-high), one run, and four strikeouts. But the big star for the A’s tonight was 23-year-old shortstop Jacob Wilson as he went four-for-five with two singles, a two-run home run in the third inning, and a two-run home run in the fifth. All off of Knack, who had a career-high eight strikeouts but left too many pitches over the middle of the plate.

Wilson has 58 hits over 160 at-bats and is batting .363; he has walked seven times and only struck out nine times this season. That is putting the wood on the ball. Something we haven’t seen in decades at this level!

With this 11-1 loss, LA only leads the Padres by a half-game in the NL West, and the pitching-troubled Dodgers look like they will not have an easy time this year with the Padres not taking their feet off the pedal.

So put your seat belts on, Dodger and Padres fans. It’s gonna be a wild ride to the finish line.

