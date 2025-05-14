A Redemption Tour for Javier Báez

Image Credit: Larry Arreguin/Latino Sports

It wasn’t a long time ago where Javier Báez heard boos from the Detroit Tigers’ fan base and was mocked on social media for his poor performances at the plate. Swings and misses with “memes” consistently on display online for any and all “fans” to comment under…

But, that’s all in the rearview for the two-time National League LatinoMVP award winner. Now, the redemption tour for the Bayamón, Puerto Rico native is officially on.

Báez, 32, serving as a super-utility man for the Tigers by playing a multitude of positions in the infield and outfield, has returned back to his old self this season—the 5’11” right-handed slugger who hits towering blasts while carrying his team on his back.

Tuesday night at Comerica Park was his most recent showing of redemption, as Báez lifted the Tigers past the Boston Red Sox on a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning, which marked his second three-run homer of the game.

Over 34 games in the 2025 regular season, Báez is hitting .319 (38-119) while boasting an .870 OPS with five HR and 27 RBI—a huge improvement to what Detroit witnessed in his first three seasons as a Tiger.

2022: .238 batting average, 17 HR and 87 RBI

2023: .222 batting average, nine HR and 67 RBI

2024: .184 batting average, six HR and 37 RBI

He is one home run and 10 RBI away from tying his totals from all of last season, when Báez only appeared in 80 games due to battling multiple injuries.

“I am so happy for that guy,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch of Báez in Tuesday’s postgame. “He’s all in. We ask our guys to be all in and here’s a guy who has been through a lot in his time here and continues to battle, fight, and try. Learning a new position…

He’s an incredible human and he’s doing his part. He should get all the praise for how he’s going about it.”

If he is able to keep this pace up, Báez, a two-time All-Star, may just guarantee himself a nod to Atlanta this July for Major League Baseball’s 95th Mid-Summer Classic, the 2025 All-Star Game.

