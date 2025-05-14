Bartolo Colón, the Winningest Latino Pitcher – Bartolo Colón, El Pitcher Latino Más Ganador

“Bolívar continues to have serious problems ‘going down peacefully to the grave,’ because the games don’t stop, nor is the union consolidated”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Robaldo Hernández P. from San Juan, Puerto Rico, asks: “I understand that Dominican Juan Marichal has been the winningest Latin American pitcher in the Major Leagues. What was his record?”

Dear friend Rob: There are two pitchers native to our continent with more wins than my namesake. They are: Bartolo Colón, also Dominican, in 21 years, 247-188, 4.12; and Nicaraguan Dennis Martínez, who spent 23 seasons in the majors, 245-193, 3.70 ERA. Marichal: 243-142, 2.89 ERA, in 16 years.

Pedro L. Marín R. from Caracas asks: “How much do they pay you to promote the Cooperstown Hall of Fame so much?”

Dear friend PeEle: Through the Baseball Writers Association of America, I belong to committee who manage such an important museum, which is such a great honor that no salary could match it. I get paid $0.00. And that’s enough.

Leonardo Gutiérrez, from Hermosillo, asks: “Why did hitters born from 1930 onward, none with at least 8,000 at-bats, end up with an OPS of 1,000 or higher, except for Barry Bonds, who cheated quite a bit. Ted Williams, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Rogers Hornsby, were superior to those born from 1930 onward, or was pitching easier at that time because fewer pitches were used?”

Dear friend Leo: True. The fastball, curveball, and changeup have turned into dozens of different pitches, in addition to the work of scouts.

Rafael Fernández, from Tijuana, asks: “What are some of the hardest offensive and defensive records to break?”

Dear friend Rafa: The answer would fill a 600-page book. I’ve even published many of those cases. Like Johnny Vander Meer’s two consecutive no-hitters, because he’d have to throw three; Or Don Larsen’s perfect performance in the World Series, you’d have to be perfect twice in the Classic.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

