Big Leaguer, Only For One Day – Bigleaguer, Solo Durante Un Día

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you are writing from. Thank you.

Jacktill Donelli, of Westmorland, California, asks: “Have there ever been players who only appeared on a Major League roster for one day?”

Dear friend Jack: Yes, like Ted Turner, a pitcher who, on April 20, 1920, at the age of 27, debuted with the Cubs. He pitched 1.1 innings, allowed two earned runs, but received a no-decision. After that game, he was released and never appeared in the majors again.

This Ted Turner is no relation to the multimillionaire Ted Turner, founder of CNN, former owner of the Atlanta Braves, and now 86 years old.

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, asks: “Has any umpire been inducted into the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Jeity: Yes, there are 10 with niches in Cooperstown: Al Barlick, Nestor Chylak, Joko Conlan, Tom Connolly, Billy Evans, Doug Harvey, Cal Hubbard, Bill Klem, Bill McGowan, Hank O’Day. The last, O’Day, in 2013.

Guillermo Prieto, from Fort Lauderdale, opines: “The letter Ariel Severino sent to Abel Ibarra was very good, brilliant. I immediately ordered the book Yo quiero ser como Ariel, (I Want to Be Like Ariel). I’ve already read halfway through. I also thought Pete Rose’s letter to all the fans was a beautiful poem.”

Remigio Estrada H. from Culiacán asks: “Which Japanese team sold Ichiro Suzuki, which one bought him in the United States, and how much did he hit in his country?”

Dear friend Remmie: The Japanese club was the Orik Blue Wave. The Mariners acquired him, and there he hit 1,278 hits, batting .353, in nine seasons, 1992-2020.

On July 27th, Ichiro will be the first Japanese inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

