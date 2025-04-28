Andy Pages of the Dodgers and Eugenio Suárez of the Diamondbacks named NL Co-players of the Week; Jorge Polanco of the Mariners named AL Player of the Week

Image Credit: MLB

Outfielder Andy Pages of the Los Angeles Dodgers and third baseman Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks have been selected the National League Co-Players of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and designated hitter/infielder Jorge Polanco of the Seattle Mariners has been named the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Pages won his first career weekly honor, marking the first award by a Dodger since Shohei Ohtani won in back-to-back weeks to cap off his historic 2024 NL MVP season. Suárez earned his second career honor after also winning the Diamondbacks’ most recent award on March 31st to begin the 2025 season. Polanco also earned his first career honor, and along with his teammate Dylan Moore’s win last week, it marks the fifth time in history that Mariners have won the award in back-to-back weeks, joining: Mike Moore and Mark Langston on September 18/25, 1988; Jay Buhner and Randy Johnson on September 17/24, 1995; Alex Rodriguez on August 25/September 1, 1996; and Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr. on June 28/July 5, 1998.

Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers (@andy_pages_abreu_18)

The 24-year-old hit .650 (13-for-20) with three homers, six RBI, three doubles, five runs scored, a stolen base, a .650 on-base percentage and a 1.250 slugging percentage in five games.

The Cuba native led the Majors in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS (1.900) and total bases (25); tied for the Major League lead in hits; ranked second in slugging; tied for second in extra-base hits (6); and tied for fourth in homers.

The 2024 World Series Champion hit safely in all five of his games, with three hits on Friday and Saturday against Pittsburgh and four hits in the series finale on Sunday. The four-hit contest marked the second of his career after he tallied four hits on May 3 rd last year against Atlanta. He is the first Dodger age 24-or-younger with at least three straight games of three-or-more hits since Matt Kemp in July 2009.

last year against Atlanta. He is the first Dodger age 24-or-younger with at least three straight games of three-or-more hits since Matt Kemp in July 2009. During the three-game stretch, Pages tallied a hit in 10 of his 12 at-bats, getting hits in six consecutive at-bats from the seventh inning on Saturday through the sixth inning on Sunday. He opened the streak with a pair of doubles off of Paul Skenes and is now a perfect 4-for-4 against the flamethrower to begin their careers.

The outfielder slugged home runs in each of his first two games to begin the week against the Cubs, marking the third time he has homered in back-to-back games and second time this season after also doing so on April 8th-9th.

Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks (@eugenio_suarez7)

The 33-year-old hit .400 (8-for-20) with four homers, five RBI, a double, three walks, nine runs scored, a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.050 slugging percentage in six games.

The Venezuela native led the Majors in runs scored; tied for second in home runs; ranked fourth in slugging; fifth in OPS (1.550); and tied for fifth in total bases (21).

The 2018 NL All-Star became the 19 th player in Major League history to hit four homers in a single game on Saturday against the Braves, launching a solo homer in the second inning, a two-run homer in the fourth, a solo blast in the sixth and a game-tying solo homer in the ninth. Suárez became the first player to accomplish the feat since J.D. Martinez – who like Eugenio, wore #28 for Arizona – crushed four home runs for the D-backs on September 4, 2017, with Arizona, joining the Dodgers, Braves and Phillies as the only franchises to have multiple four-homer games in their history. The slugger became the first Venezuelan-born player to accomplish the feat and second player ever to hit four home runs in a game that his team lost, joining Bob Horner, who did so for the Braves on July 6, 1986 against Montreal in an 11-8 loss.

player in Major League history to hit four homers in a single game on Saturday against the Braves, launching a solo homer in the second inning, a two-run homer in the fourth, a solo blast in the sixth and a game-tying solo homer in the ninth. Suárez became the first player to accomplish the feat since J.D. Martinez – who like Eugenio, wore #28 for Arizona – crushed four home runs for the D-backs on September 4, 2017, with Arizona, joining the Dodgers, Braves and Phillies as the only franchises to have multiple four-homer games in their history. The slugger became the first Venezuelan-born player to accomplish the feat and second player ever to hit four home runs in a game that his team lost, joining Bob Horner, who did so for the Braves on July 6, 1986 against Montreal in an 11-8 loss. The 12-year veteran reached base safely in nine consecutive plate appearances from the fourth inning on Friday through the fourth inning on Sunday, going 6-for-9 with three walks and five RBI in the three-game set against Atlanta.

Since July 1, 2024, Suárez’s 89 RBI are tied with Aaron Judge for the most in the Majors, while his 34 home runs are tied with Shohei Ohtani for second-most in the big leagues, trailing only Judge (35 HR). His 286 career homers rank fifth all-time among Venezuelan-born players, behind Miguel Cabrera (511), Andrés Galarraga (399), Magglio Ordóñez (294) and Bobby Abreu (288).

Jorge Polanco, Seattle Mariners (@jorge_polanco05)

The 31-year-old hit .471 (8-for-17) with four homers, eight RBI, two doubles, two walks, five runs scored, a .550 on-base percentage and a 1.294 slugging percentage in five games.

The Dominican Republic native led the Majors in slugging; ranked second in OPS (1.844); tied for second in homers; tied for third in RBI; ranked fourth in batting average; and ranked fifth in on-base percentage.

The 2019 AL All-Star hit safely in all five contests, finishing his week off with a two-homer game on Saturday against Miami and a three-hit game on Sunday in the series finale. His two-homer game on Saturday marked his seventh career game with multiple home runs and his first since last year on July 27 th .

. The 12-year veteran also hit a three-run homer on Friday, and along with Saturday’s blasts it marked the 13 th time that he homered in consecutive games and first time since July 26 th -27 th last year. Along with a home run on Tuesday at Fenway Park, his four homers tied his most in a four-game span, joining a four-game stretch from August 21-23, 2017 in which he homered in a career-high four straight games.

time that he homered in consecutive games and first time since July 26 -27 last year. Along with a home run on Tuesday at Fenway Park, his four homers tied his most in a four-game span, joining a four-game stretch from August 21-23, 2017 in which he homered in a career-high four straight games. Polanco’s three consecutive games with multiple RBI mark the most by a Mariner since his teammate Mitch Garver also tallied multiple RBI in three straight games last September. The slugger has tallied a hit in 16 of his 20 contests so far this season, and his 10 games with at least one hit and one RBI are tied with Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh for the most on the Mariners.

Other noteworthy NL performances last week included rookie catcher Agustín Ramírez (.474, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 4 2B, 2 BB, 4 R, 1 SB, 1.158 SLG, .524 OBP) of the Miami Marlins; outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (.421, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 2 2B, 4 R, 4 SB, .842 SLG) of the Chicago Cubs; third baseman Noelvi Marte (.400, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 2 2B, 2 BB, 3 R, 3 SB, .720 SLG,) of the Cincinnati Reds; outfielder Jordan Beck (.389, 5 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB, 5 R, 1 SB, 1.222 SLG) of the Colorado Rockies; shortstop Francisco Lindor (.458, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 5 R, .708 SLG, .519 OBP) of the New York Mets; Suárez’s teammate starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (2-0, 2.25 ERA, 2 GS, 12.0 IP, 13 H, 1 BB, 11 SO); outfielder Teoscar Hernández (.381, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 2 2B, 6 R, .905 SLG) of the Los Angeles Dodgers; starting pitcher Jose Quintana (2-0, 1.64 ERA, 2 GS, 11.0 IP, 11 H, 5 BB, 9 SO) of the Milwaukee Brewers; and reliever Camilo Doval (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4 G, 3 SV, 3.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 SO) of the San Francisco Giants.

Other noteworthy AL performances for the week included outfielder Jarren Duran (.406, 3 RBI, 4 2B, 2 3B, 2 BB, 6 R, 3 SB, .656 SLG), third baseman Alex Bregman (.407, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 4 2B, 5 BB, 5 R, .667 SLG, .500 OBP) and starting pitcher Walker Buehler (2-0, 2.77 ERA, 2 GS, 13.0 IP, 11 H, 4 BB, 12 SO) of the Boston Red Sox; outfielder Wyatt Langford (.550, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 2B, 2 BB, 3 R, 1 SB, 1.000 SLG, .591 OBP) of the Texas Rangers; outfielder Trevor Larnach (.364, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 1 2B, 3 BB, 5 R, .818 SLG) of the Minnesota Twins; starting pitcher Hunter Brown (2-0, 0.69 ERA, 2 GS, 13.0 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 18 SO) of the Houston Astros; Polanco’s teammates shortstop J.P. Crawford (.455, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 3 BB, 5 R, .727 SLG, .520 OBP) and closer Andrés Muñoz (0.00 ERA, 3 G, 3 SV, 3.0 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 SO); outfielder Aaron Judge (.458, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 1 3B, 3 BB, 4 R, 1 SB, .750 SLG, .519 OBP) of the New York Yankees; closer Pete Fairbanks (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4 G, 3 SV, 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 SO) of the Tampa Bay Rays; and reliever Cade Smith (0.00 ERA, 3 G, 3 SV, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 SO) of the Cleveland Guardians.

Electric Play of the Week presented by Chevrolet

Game-Winning Diving Catch by Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins

April 22nd at Target Field – Watch It Here

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton earned his fifth career Play of the Week Award, marking the second-most among players since 2019 behind Cedric Mullins (seven awards) of the Baltimore Orioles. Buxton now accounts for five of the Twins’ six Play of the Week Awards since 2019, after previously winning three times in 2022 (May 31st, July 7th and August 15th) and last year on April 15th before Austin Martin followed with Minnesota’s most-recent honor, claiming the award on June 17th. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the tying run at second base, Andrew Benintendi of the White Sox roped a ball deep into the right-center gap as Buxton ranged back and dove near the warning track to make the game-sealing catch. Additional Play of the Week candidates included Nolan Arenado’s heads-up play to throw out the tying run at home; J.P. Crawford’s diving play and glove flip to Miles Mastrobuoni, who relayed to first for the out; Kameron Misner’s diving catch and throw to first base to end the game; Jeremy Peña’s long run and over-the-shoulder catch; Drew Waters’ leaping catch at the wall; and Ke’Bryan Hayes’ diving stop and long throw to first.

Press Release Courtesy of MLB

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports