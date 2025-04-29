Chicago White Sox And Nike Introduce Latest City Connect Uniform

Image Credit: MLB

First-of-its-Kind Chicago Bulls-Inspired Jersey Features Brand Elements from MLB and NBA Teams; For the First Time, MLB City Connect On-Field Uniform Offers Two Cap Variations

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox today unveiled the 2025 Nike City Connect Series uniform, a first-of-its-kind, on-field jersey that combines the stories of two of Chicago’s most iconic sports franchises – the White Sox and the Chicago Bulls.

The second edition of the team’s Nike City Connect Series is the first on-field jersey that combines brand elements from both Major League Baseball and the National Baseball Association. It also marks the first time an MLB team has featured two different official on-field cap designs to complete a City Connect uniform.

The White Sox will debut the uniform on field when the team takes on Houston at home on Friday, May 2 at 6:40 p.m.

“Our initial City Connect jersey was iconic. We wanted to build on the reach and connection of that City Connect uniform by creating a look that physically represents Chicago’s sports identity and do something that has never been done,” said White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Brooks Boyer. “For the first time, two of Chicago’s franchises will be represented on one jersey on a major league field. From the “Chicago” wordmark across the chest representing our city to the crossover elements within the jersey and cap, every detail is meant to be more than just a jersey and cap, but emblems of what it means to be bred in Chicago.”

“The Bulls were proud to contribute to the White Sox efforts and to be a part of creating the first-ever MLB jersey to feature NBA team marks,” said Jon Shoemaker, Executive Director, Creative Services at the Chicago Bulls. “While collaborating with the White Sox on the design, our shared goal was clear that we wanted to honor our city and its great fans with an MLB jersey that reflects our mutual connection to and love for Chicago. We added visual elements that both teams share, like pinstripes, as well as details that are unique to the Bulls, like the ‘Chicago’ wordmark and our signature red and black.”

In addition, the White Sox City Connect Jersey features pinstripes, which reflect a shared design element from jerseys for both teams. The red stripes pay tribute to the Bulls, while the black stripes call upon the Sox look. Other White Sox City Connect uniform details include:

“CHICAGO” Wordmark: The uniform features the Bulls letters across the chest, echoing the iconic White Sox wordmarks of the 1930s and serving as a powerful declaration of city pride.

The uniform features the Bulls letters across the chest, echoing the iconic White Sox wordmarks of the 1930s and serving as a powerful declaration of city pride. Winged Sock: The newly designed winged sock draws inspiration from the iconic White Sox era of the 1950s.

The newly designed winged sock draws inspiration from the iconic White Sox era of the 1950s. *Crossover Tag: *A crossover uniting the NBA and MLB, this co-branded tag symbolizes the convergence of court and field.

“SOUTHSIDE”: As a nod to the initial White Sox City Connect Jersey, “SOUTHSIDE” is etched around the sleeve and down the pant leg.

As a nod to the initial White Sox City Connect Jersey, “SOUTHSIDE” is etched around the sleeve and down the pant leg. Neckline Detail: The neckline features the teams’ combined nine championships.

The neckline features the teams’ combined nine championships. BRED Cap: The BRED Cap showcases the winged Sox logo. Four Chicago stars adorn the eyelets, and inside the hat, classic white with black pinstripes and “Southside” represent the White Sox jersey and bold red pinstripes on a black base recall the Bulls jersey.

The BRED Cap showcases the winged Sox logo. Four Chicago stars adorn the eyelets, and inside the hat, classic white with black pinstripes and “Southside” represent the White Sox jersey and bold red pinstripes on a black base recall the Bulls jersey. City Pinstripes Cap: As the first MLB team with two City Connect caps, this design proudly showcases the red and black pinstripes from the uniform and includes four stars representing Chicago’s rich heritage.

Launched in 2021, the Nike MLB City Connect program celebrates the bond between each club and its city. The uniform explores the personality, values and customs that make each community and their residents unique. The White Sox are the fifth team to launch a City Connect 2.0 jersey in 2025.

Fans can purchase White Sox City Connect gear, which includes authentic and replica jerseys as well as jackets, hoodies and T-Shirts, beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29 at the White Sox Team Store, A Fanatics Experience, at Rate Field.

Regular non-gamedays hours for the team store are noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. During home games, the store is open to fans at the ballpark until the last out. For information about tickets to White Sox home games, including the upcoming series vs. Milwaukee (April 29-May 1), please visit whitesox.com.

Merchandise also is available at Nike retail locations, Nike.com, the MLB Flagship store (New York City), mlbshop.com and select retail locations. For additional details about the White Sox City Connect uniform, please visit whitesox.com/city.

Press Release Courtesy of MLB

