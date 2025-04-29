Clearwater Threshers: Week Four In Review

Image Credit: MiLB

CLEARWATER, FL — The Clearwater Threshers hosted the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the low-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, at BayCare Ballpark, for a six-game set beginning Tuesday, April 22, and ending Sunday, April 27.

The results are as follows:

Tuesday, 4/22: L, Fort Myers 8 – Threshers 3

Wednesday, 4/23: W, Fort Myers 3 – Threshers 4

Thursday 4/24: L, Fort Myers 5 – Threshers 3

Friday 4/25: W, Fort Myers 3 – Threshers 4

Saturday 4/26: L, Fort Myers 5 – Threshers 3

Sunday, 4/27: L, Fort Myers 10 – Threshers 1

Winning Pitchers in Threshers’ Ws:

RHP Enrique Segura (San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic) on Wednesday, 4/23: 5.0 IP, 4 K, 1 ER, 1 H & 2 BB

LHP Erubiel Armenta (Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico) on Friday, 4/25: 1 IP, 3 K, 1 BB

You might have noticed that in five out of the six games, the losing team scored three runs. 18-year-old catcher and designated hitter Eduardo Tait (Panama City, Panama) had a double and home run, with four RBI for the week.

Aroon Escobar, 20, (Caracas, Venezuela) hit his fourth home run of the season but only recorded three hits in the series to remain second in batting average in the Florida State League, hitting .369.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu, 21, had his first triple of the season in a winning effort on Friday night. Raider Tello, 24, hit his second home run for the only run in the Sunday game.

For the week, the offense struggled, getting 40 hits in 165 plate appearances while striking out 59 times.

This week, the Threshers will travel to Dunedin to play the Bluejays on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, returning home for the weekend to play the Bradenton Marauders, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Low-A Affiliate.

