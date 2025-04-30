Why Koufax, from Very Bad to Extraordinary – Por Qué Koufax, de Muy Malo a Extraordinario

“This world is home to 8.231 billion people”… Pope Francis.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Ángel Rosario, from Ciudad Bolívar, asks: “You published that Sandy Koufax, during his first six seasons, was inefficient, very uncontrolled. But in the following six seasons, he was the best of all the pitchers. The question: What did Koufax change to achieve this transformation?”

Dear friend Gelo: Sandy reached the Major Leagues at 19 years old and, since he was a basketball player, he had only appeared in about five high school baseball games. So, inexperienced, he became a big leaguer, pitching for the Dodgers since 1955.

Marioscar Márquez P. from Mazatlán asks: “What happened to that young man named Charlie Condon, whom you announced last year would be signed to professional baseball?”

Dear friend Mar: Yes, the Rockies signed him for a bonus of nine million 250 thousand dollars, and at 22 years old, he’s a first baseman with the Spokane Indians, Case A. In his first game, he fractured his left wrist, but has recovered. In his two years of college baseball, he batted .410, including 62 home runs, plus 145 RBIs.

Luis Capote, from Catia La Mar, asks: “Have you hit five home runs in an MLB game? And what is the record for extra-base hits in a game?”

Amigo Lucho: The individual record for most home runs in a game is four, and 18 people hold it. The first to achieve it was Bobby Lowe, on May 30, 1894; and the last, a few days ago, was Eugenio Suárez, on April 26.

Now, the record for most bases reached in a game is held by Shawn Green, with 19, a single, a double, and four home runs. He drove in seven runs on May 23, 2002.

Sinecio Portuondo, from Jupiter, Florida, asks: “Who has been the Latin American pitcher with the most wins in a Major League season?”

Dear friend Necho: The Cuban Adolfo Luque, with the 1923 Reds, won 27 games and still had time to lose eight, with a 1.93 ERA. And 45 years later, in 1968, the Dominican Juan Maricha,l won 26 and lost nine with a 2.43 ERA.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

