From Uber to the Bronx: J.C. Escarra’s First MLB Homer Highlights Yankees’ series win over Blue Jays

BRONX, NY — Just a few years ago, J.C. Escarra was driving for Uber and working as a substitute teacher in Miami, clinging to his baseball dreams. On Sunday, he lived out that dream, blasting his first Major League home run in the Yankees’ 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, sealing a 2-1 series win for New York.

The 29-year-old Cuban-American catcher’s eighth-inning solo shot off Chris Bassitt was a milestone moment, capping a remarkable journey from independent leagues to Yankee Stadium.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be here,” Escarra said earlier this season. “Playing for the Yankees is a dream come true, and I’m going to keep working hard to help this team win a championship.”

Escarra’s homer wasn’t the only highlight in Sunday’s doubleheader. In the first game, the Yankees’ offense exploded for an 11-2 win, with Austin Wells delivering a bases-clearing double during a six-run third inning. In the nightcap, Aaron Judge broke a nine-game homerless streak with a go-ahead home run in the sixth, marking his 24th consecutive game reaching base and raising his league leading batting average to .406.

Trent Grisham also homered, and starter Clarke Schmidt, returning from rotator cuff tendinitis, allowed only one hit and one run in five innings while striking out six.

The Yankees’ bullpen dominated, with Tim Hill, Mark Leiter Jr., Fernando Cruz, and Luke Weaver combining to shut down the Jays over the final four innings. The series win was a strong response after a 4-2 loss in Friday’s opener, where closer Devin Williams struggled in the ninth inning.

Escarra’s journey from the fringes of professional baseball to the Bronx is a testament to perseverance. His first MLB home run not only marked a personal triumph but also contributed to a crucial series victory for the Yankees.

As the team heads to Baltimore for their next series, Escarra’s story serves as an inspiration, proving that determination and hard work can lead to unforgettable moments on baseball’s biggest stage.

