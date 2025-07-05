Boxing No Longer A Sanctuary For Chávez Jr.

Image Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

NEW YORK, NY — A week ago Julio César Chávez Jr. was in a boxing ring facing Jake Paul, the social media phenom who knows how to draw attention. Because Paul believes he is the best fighter on the planet, he thrives for success and there are critics who say otherwise.

Paul chose Chávez Jr., a former middleweight champion with a reign that did not last long. The MVP Promotions card became the highest grossing boxing event at the Honda Civic Center in Anaheim, California. Paul would win the unanimous 10-round cruiserweight decision thus receiving WBA and WBC ranking, two major sanctioning organizations that determine who gets who for an opportunity at a major championship.

Paul will move on, possibly challenge soon for the WBO and WBA cruiserweight belts in the hands of Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (Mazatlan, Mexico) who successfully defended against Cuba’s Yuniel Dorticos in the co-feature MVP card.

However for Chávez Jr., son of the Mexican and Boxing Hall of Fame icon, Julio, the sound of the bell won’t come from a venue or sanctuary of a gym where fighters portray as a second home. The gym and arena is their zone.

Instead, a different sanctuary awaits Chávez Jr. arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last Wednesday near his residence in Studio City, California. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement “Following multiple fraudulent statements on his application to become a lawful permanent resident…was determined to be in the country illegally and removable on June, 27, 2025.

Could have been worse, Chávez Jr. was able to go through with an anticipated fight, though undetermined if his $750,000 purse with incentives from the DAZN Pay-Per-View was honored. Regardless, the 39-year old Chávez Jr. will be deported to Mexico where he confronts more adversity, reportedly labeled as a criminal and affiliate of the Sinaloa Cartel, the drug crime syndicate.

An everlasting and likely end to a career of controversy, always storied with implication of drug addiction and more. Suspended numerous times from boxing and a chronicled history of trouble out of that sanctuary of the gym and ring. More than one hiatus from a boxing career, Chávez Jr. was never considered a role model.

Boxing is supposed to be different, street kids come to the gym, put on the gloves, and take it from there. He had a legendary dad who guided him, though always in his shadow with the name. However, this was never going to be Julio César Chávez, who amassed a three-time championship career with 115 fights and 107 wins.

The Mexican icon of fighters belongs to Chávez, though super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez continues his legacy. And he is rivaling that popularity and appeal. Regardless, Alvarez continues to battle his opponents, his biggest fight scheduled for September 13th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, opposing Terence Crawford, a fight for supremacy and once in a lifetime type of event for boxing fans.

From this perspective meeting a young 17-year-old Chávez Jr. in 2003 at the Palladium in New York City displayed athleticism and desire, then a young and upcoming prospect with Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum and Top Rank Boxing. Years later, after a successful and rising start to stardom the troubles followed. Top Rank would eventually release him, a contract not renewed. Then, I was informed by executives that Chávez Jr. was more trouble and surrounded with demons.

You hear that various times about fighters and battling the issues outside their sanctuary, at times it’s overwhelming. Promoters, managers, and the trainer offer support that reaches a limit. Chávez Jr. is no stranger. The late Héctor Camacho Jr. was surrounded with a bad element, his battles with drug addiction and a fast lifestyle never seemed to interfere in his quest and holding championships in three weight classes.

Fighters battle the silenced addiction of depression and anxiety, some seek help while others don’t. Again, their sanctuary at times is their outlet. Then again for some the task of battling addictions is as difficult as a 12-round championship fight.

Though for some reason, I never envisioned Chávez Jr. going in another direction. He was anticipating the pro-debut and outpointed Jonathan Hernandez over six rounds on September 26, 2003 at super featherweight.

“I will never be my Dad,” he said to me with a struggle to speak English. “All I want to do is follow him and win a championship for the Chávez family.”

He would win a championship, WBC middleweight at the Staples Center, June 4, 2011, defeating champion Sebastian Zbik. He said that was a start of his legacy as his Dad came in the ring and put the championship belt on his waist. The fight drew 1.5 viewers on HBO Boxing After Dark, the most viewed since 2007. Chávez Jr. would defend the title twice and was a pay-per-view attraction.

The troubles began in 2012, two weeks before defending the title against fellow Mexican Marco Antonio Rubio at the Alamodome in San Antonio, when he was arrested in Los Angeles on charges of drunk driving and hidden from the world of his sanctuary.

Hiatus after hiatus, disappointment for a potential superstar, again the demons were an outside influence. The story is chronicled, though the legacy of the Julio César Chávez name will always be that proud and good part of boxing history.

For now, though, the sanctuary of Chávez Jr. is survival. And it won’t be to survive a 12-round championship fight.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

