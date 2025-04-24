Boxing returns to Fenway Park for the first time in 69 years

Image Credit: MLB

One-Night-Only Boxing Event Set for June 7 at Fenway Park, Featuring 11 Bouts and Limited Ringside Seating

BOSTON, MA — Fenway Park Events today announced that boxing will return to Fenway Park on June 7 for the first time since 1956. The one-night-only event, planned in partnership with Nolan Bros. Boxing Promotions, will feature a full 11-bout professional fight card in the Big Concourse at Fenway Park. Doors are set to open at 4 pm with the first bout starting at 5 pm.

“This event marks a major moment for boxing in Boston, with an unprecedented fight card headlined by undefeated super middleweights Laurent Humes and Thomas O’Toole,” said Matt Nolan, Co-founder, Nolan Bros. Boxing Promotions. “We’re also proud to feature standout bouts including Rico DePaolis vs. Anthony Hines, Ross Rodriquez vs. Greg Bono, and Sheniell Rodriguez vs. Jayson Colon. And in a historic first for Fenway Park, Lexi Bolduc and Sara Couillard will square off in a highly anticipated women’s rematch. Nolan Bros. is proud to be part of Boston’s boxing resurgence, delivering top-tier matchups at iconic venues for the greatest fans in the world. Join us on June 7th for a night to remember.”

A full fight card can be found here. Tickets start at $100 and limited ringside seating is available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit redsox.com/fightnight. Mastercard is the preferred payment method of Fenway Park Events.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

