MMA vs. Boxing: Pick Your Poison

NEW YORK, NY — Both MMA and boxing are in the core category of combat sports. There is no such thing as one sport being better than the other but a lot of fanatics who breathe either are always subjecting this to a debate. We witnessed this on occasion a pro fighter versus the agility of an MMA combatant, two different styles.

Recall, August 26, 2017 and undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor “The Money Fight” was a crossover event that generated over $600 million in revenue, 4.3 million pay-per-view households. Mayweather earned an estimated $275 million and McGregor $85 million, the spectacle stopped in the ninth round. Mayweather showed his boxing ability was better and led on all the scorecards prior to referee Robert Byrd calling an end to the contest.

Regardless this became at the moment a conclusion of the debate, an MMA fighter could not overtake a pro fighter. Since then it has been attempted again but the mega names of Mayweather and McGregor, two mega stars of combat sports, were appropriate to create a buzz and possibly end the debate.

The styles have been analyzed, both are gruesome but it’s obvious that boxing only focuses on having power from the hands, footwork and ability of defense, something Mayweather was known for. MMA combatants in the octagon are striking and scuffling. Boxing could also just rely on having one hand that’s stronger than the other, one example is Deontay Wilder with his brutal right hand that was seen in his first fight of the heavyweight championship trilogy with Tyson Fury.

Contrasted to MMA, it’s winning by any means necessary, even with an elbow or a knee. Nevertheless, both of these sports have been around for a long time and the Mayweather-McGregor fight at the time provided an almost conclusive answer that a pro fighter perhaps has more skills.

In America, MMA with the debut of UFC, started in November of 1993 while boxing has been traced back from the late 1700’s. Historically speaking, boxing is the ‘OG’ between the two. But it wasn’t until the 1800’s where it showed great approval in Boston, New York, and New Orleans. Surprisingly, boxing was introduced from England as former U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt was one of the most influential names that supported the sport, boxing was classified as dangerous and illegal.

Of course we have come a long way as both sports are regulated with state athletic commission and control boards. MMA to many has surpassed boxing in popularity at the box office and televised on pay-per-view.

If precision was a sport it’s boxing. And if adaptation was a sport, MMA gets the win. Boxing is more focused on controlling and timing in an environment, whereas MMA has the potential for the quickest stoppages, being submissions to be involved and prioritized for some fighters. McGregor could not counter the precision and boxing ability that Mayweather displayed.

Injury wise—in the physical realm—fighters in MMA get hurt from head to toe while brawlers in boxing get hindered from a few targets.

But it has been proven that boxing is wildly more dangerous than MMA though, because it can result in brain injuries that fighters of the past have been battling. Clean shots to the head multiple times, which can last for a lifetime as well as neurological damages that the best medicine cannot fix or help towards recovery are detrimental.

Nevertheless both are arguably dangerous sports that teach confidence, stoicism, and discipline. An individual sport over a team roster. Win or lose it’s the accomplishment of fighting in a ring or the octagon, a debate that will otherwise continue.

