Both A Fighter And Family Man: Noe Larios Jr.

Image Credit: @nlar04/Instagram

NEW YORK, NY — Noe Larios Jr., an orthodox warrior from Mexico who resides in Escondido, California, has changed priorities now.

From being a fighter at super middleweight with 14 wins (6 KOs) and only three losses, he is now a proud father of two. His last fight before “retiring” was against Raul Lizarraga, on November 18, 2023 at Diamond Stadium, Lake Elsinore, CA, and unsuccessfully didn’t conquer the win for the vacant WBC Super Middleweight Title. But in his personal life, he is indeed winning, in a very inspiring way too. The focus has shifted and he is an entirely family man who enjoys staying fit and healthy, either by himself or along with his wife, being the hero to his children.

Our interview with him highlights a brief and warm conversation with Larios Jr. Disciplined and motivated are the two highest characteristics that stood out in answering these five questions asked below:

Q: “What does your childhood look like? What changed perspectives it brought to you now?”

A: “I didn’t have the toughest childhood. I have two good parents, I mean they went their separate ways, they both raised me right so I didn’t have the worst childhood. But it did give me a couple of challenges. Now, having both parents in the same household, it just taught me to have a tough character, I would say.”

Q: “What excites you more? Being inside the ring or outside of the ring?”

A: “I would say a little bit of both just because, I mean before I had kids, it was definitely inside the ring. Now that I do have two little ones, I do enjoy my family time and I enjoy the moments that I pass with them. Don’t get me wrong, being inside the ring still fires me but there’s times where being outside of the ring and just that family time, it gets a little better.”

Q: “Who was your most challenging opponent?”

A: “Honestly, I’m not sure of his name. I was the main-event for a card in Mexico and it was, I think one of my 10-rounders, and I wasn’t expecting it to go at a distance, but I didn’t expect it to go how it went so I ended up getting nauseous and sick in the 7th and 8th rounds. Those last three rounds were grueling… I was very weak, so I couldn’t leave the hotel room. That’s the only one that stands out, in my opinion, it was pretty tough.”

Q: “Any role models as a pro boxer that you look up to?”

A: “I would say Caleb Plant has grown on me a lot. I just like the way he carries himself, not too much talking, does all of his work in the ring, and he’s a family man now, I like how he is with his family. He’s the biggest inspiration for me now.”

Q: “What is your one message for anyone and everyone that’s watching this?”

A: “I’d say, at least to the other younger guys that’s coming up in boxing, don’t take the whole “YOLO (You Only Live Once)” saying to heart. There are sacrifices and I know everybody wants to live their life and like, ‘I only live this one life and I want to live in the moment’ and stuff like that, but sometimes it’s best to sacrifice those times. Get in when you can and during these early stages because I’m still trying to get out there, I’m still trying to do my work but there are some regrets. Not even just bad friends, just not being as focused as you should be in your early boxing career, at least.”

You can WATCH our interview with Noe on our Instagram (HERE) @latinosportsoficial

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports