“We’re in Holy Week, days for reflection: Matthew 20, Mark 35, Luke 40, John 23, I’ll add 50 more and we’ll have enough for a big bottle of whiskey.”… Trapichito.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Ovidio Casadiego, from Caracas, asks: “What happened with Luis Severino’s contract with the Athletics, in relation to the Mets?”

Der friend Chidio: Severino, a 31-year-old Dominican from Sabana de la Mar, signed a four-year contract with the Athletics on December 6th for $67 million. The highest-dollar contract in team history, which has been with Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Oakland, is now with Sacramento, and in 2028 will be with Las Vegas.

Luis has said, among friends, that he would have signed with the Mets, his former team, for less money.

Luis Molina, from Mexicali, asks: “What’s happening with my Atlanta Braves? Analysts gave them a place even in the World Series, but we don’t see a pitching that’s even good enough for a winning record.”

Dear friend Lucho: True. Better performance is expected from that roster. But they’ve only won four times against 10 losses, and on the road they’re 1-8. The pitching hasn’t lived up to expectations, and that echoes in a decline in offense. Overall, they’re last in the East.

But general manager Alex Anthopoulos is a veteran at these jobs. They’ll improve soon. You’ll see.

Lisandro Piñate, from San Diego, asks: “When did the designated hitter start?”

Dear friend Liso: On April 6, 1973, with Ron Bloomberg, Yankees, against Luis Tiant, Red Sox.

Jorge Figueroa, N., from Hermosillo, explains: “You mentioned Rapido Esquivel in your column. He was the first traveling commentator in the Mexican Pacific League, which was a complete change. His witty remarks were also a great attraction.”

Dear friend Yoyo: My friend Oscar was very entertaining. I remember him saying, “And this pitcher did the batter like Rosita Alvírez did, he only hit him three times!”

Thanks to live, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

