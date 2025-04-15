MLB releases details for the commemoration of Jackie Robinson Day

Image Credit: MLB

Annual Recognition of the Trailblazing American Icon Will Highlight His Impact on the Sport and Contributions to Society

Major League Baseball, in coordination with the Jackie Robinson Foundation, MLB Clubs and various partners, has announced Baseball’s 2025 efforts to honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson under the MLB Together platform (MLBTogether.com) on and in advance of Jackie Robinson Day – Tuesday, April 15th.

IN BALLPARK

NUMBER ‘42’ IN DODGER BLUE – As is tradition, players, managers and coaches will once again wear Robinson’s iconic number this April 15th, with all teams using Dodger blue “42” jersey numbers (regardless of their primary team colors).

Additionally, players, coaches, managers, and umpires will have New Era caps with a “42” side Nike

Breaking Barriers t-shirts also will be worn during batting practice.

Commemorative base jewels and lineup cards will be used for each

Royal blue stance socks as well as Jackie Robinson products available for purchase

TRIBUTE VIDEO – A special tribute video, produced by MLB Network featuring AJ Andrews will be shown in all ballparks on Jackie Robinson Day. The video also will be played on MLB.com, MLB Social Platforms, MLB.TV and more. The video can be viewed HERE.

In the spirit of the pillars of MLB Together, below are different ways Jackie Robinson Day will be commemorated throughout Major League Baseball:

VOLUNTEERISM

On April 15th, MLB will host a volunteer event at MLB’s League Office in collaboration with Henry Street Settlement. Event volunteers will assemble 200 Hygiene Kits that will be donated to Henry Street Settlement to support their CONNECT program (Continuous Engagement between Clients and Clinicians over Time). The CONNECT program is designed to provide long-term support and engagement for individuals facing mental health challenges and provides a crucial role in ensuring that individuals do not fall through the cracks in the mental health system.

YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

JRF SCHOLARS – MLB and the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) have continued their longstanding partnership, primarily to provide students from under-represented communities with college scholarships. Many of the current JRF Scholars, as well as JRF Scholars alumni, will be recognized by Clubs. Historically, MLB and its Clubs have contributed approximately $20 million to the Jackie Robinson Foundation, including supporting college scholarships for more than 150 JRF scholars.

– MLB and the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) have continued their longstanding partnership, primarily to provide students from under-represented communities with college scholarships. Many of the current JRF Scholars, as well as JRF Scholars alumni, will be recognized by Clubs. Historically, MLB and its Clubs have contributed approximately $20 million to the Jackie Robinson Foundation, including supporting college scholarships for more than 150 JRF scholars. TRAILBLAZER SERIES – The weekend prior to Jackie Robinson Day, MLB along with USA Baseball is hosting the 2025 Trailblazer Series at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. This annual youth baseball experience for young girls, ages 13 and under from across the nation and Canada, is a three-day instructional and developmental event, which has been held in conjunction with Jackie Robinson Day since it’s 2017 launch.

– The weekend prior to Jackie Robinson Day, MLB along with USA Baseball is hosting the 2025 at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. This annual youth baseball experience for young girls, ages 13 and under from across the nation and Canada, is a three-day instructional and developmental event, which has been held in conjunction with Jackie Robinson Day since it’s 2017 launch. A special PLAY BALL event at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex (JRTC) featured a celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, featuring hundreds of children from throughout Indian River County,

event at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex (JRTC) featured a celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, featuring hundreds of children from throughout Indian River County, MLB ID TOUR – Additionally in advance of the special day, MLB conducted its annual 18-city MLB ID Tour in Washington D.C. and the Bronx with the goal of discovering the best athletes in under-served communities to invite them to future baseball development programs, such as the Breakthrough Series, DREAM Series or Hank Aaron Invitational, many of which will be held at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex.

EDUCATION

For The Kids – Printable education activities aimed at providing kids information on Jackie’s life and legacy will be found at MLBTogether.com/42. This includes fun activities such as word scramble, word search and coloring pages.

– Printable education activities aimed at providing kids information on Jackie’s life and legacy will be found at MLBTogether.com/42. This includes fun activities such as word scramble, word search and coloring pages. Nike RBI Day at Jackie Robinson Museum – Participants of local Nike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) programs and their families will have an opportunity to visit the Jackie Robinson Museum in NYC on Tuesday, April 15th and learn about Robinson’s legacy in fun ways with JRF and MLB staff. Special guests for the day include Commissioner Manfred and Rachel Robinson, along with MLB Network Talent Harold Reynolds and Commissioner’s Ambassador Program members and former New York Yankees Pitchers Dellin Betances and 2025 first-ballet Hall of Fame inductee CC Sabathia.

MLB CLUB & PARTNER ACTIVATIONS

MLB CLUBS – HERE for Club Activation Examples

CAPITAL ONE – Since becoming the Official Bank and Credit Card Partner of Major League Baseball in 2022, and establishing the Capital One Walk-Off program, Capital One has committed over $1,000,000 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation in support of its programs. Returning for the 2025 season, Capital One is supporting JRF and donating $1,000 for each “Capital One Walk-Off” (game-winning play) this year, committing to a total donation of $250,000 for the season.

GAMING – Major League Baseball’s award-winning video game franchise MLB The Show will continue to support the legacy of Jackie Robinson through different playable game modes, experience the unique moment of wearing the custom uniform that our clubs wear to support Jackie Robinson Day and so much more. Sony Interactive Entertainment and San Diego Studio will once again sell a Jackie Robinson Foundation Pack that will support the JRF/MLB The Show Scholars program, supported by PlayStation Career Pathways Program, to help reduce the achievement gap in higher education.

MULTIMEDIA & BROADCAST

MLB NETWORK & MLB.com – MLB Network and MLB.com will highlight Jackie Robinson related programming and content throughout Jackie Robinson Day. MLB.com and all 30 Club sites will have extensive editorial content and coverage highlighting each team’s special connection with Jackie, as well as special features that explore his impact as a baseball pioneer and his influence over today’s players.

Additionally, MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds will report from The Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City on MLB Network’s newly Emmy-nominated MLB Central (10 a.m. ET) and again on the Emmy-winning MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show (5 p.m. ET). As part of the MLB Tonight coverage from Studio 42, Reynolds will interview five MLB Develops alumni – who are now all Division 1 baseball players and wear # 42 in honor of Robinson, including Alton Davis II (Univ. of Georgia), Troy Sanders (Grand Canyon Univ.), RJ Austin (Vanderbilt Univ.), Oliver Service (Univ. of Texas) and Eddie King Jr. (Louisville).

SOCIAL MEDIA – MLB Social Media platforms in both English and Spanish will demonstrate the many ways Jackie inspired baseball and society including his career with the Brooklyn Dodgers, his character and what he represented throughout his life. Highlights include custom illustrations, collages, classic Jackie Robinson highlights and infographics.

JACKIE ROBINSON TRAINING COMPLEX

Formerly the Spring Training home of the Dodgers, the now MLB operated, Jackie Robinson Training Complex located in Vero Beach, Florida will host a Minor League affiliate game at the complex between the Clearwater Threshers and the Palm Beach Cardinals in historic Holman Stadium where Jackie once played. The game will take place on Jackie Robinson Day with gates opening at 5 p.m. ET and first pitch at 6:42 p.m. ET. The event, hosted by MLB, the Jackie Robinson Training Complex and the United Way of Indian River County, aims to celebrate Robinson’s groundbreaking impact, unite the community, and raises funds to support vital programs and services in Indian River County.

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY BACKGROUND

Robinson played his first Major League game at Ebbets Field on April 15, 1947, as a first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Major League Baseball has celebrated Jackie Robinson’s legacy in an extensive and unified League-wide show of support over the years, including retiring his number throughout the Majors in 1997, dedicating April 15th as Jackie Robinson Day each year since 2004, and requesting that every player and all on-field personnel wear his Number 42 during games scheduled on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009. Major League Baseball aims to educate all fans about Jackie Robinson, his life’s accomplishments and legacy, while communicating his message at all levels of the sport. For more information, please visit MLBTogether.com.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

