Colorado Rockies Honor Colorful Colorado With New Nike City Connect 2.0 Uniforms

Uniforms make their on-field debut on Friday, April 18

The Colorado Rockies unveiled the club’s new Nike MLB City Connect Series uniform on Saturday, three years following the successful launch of the first club’s first City Connect uniform, which honored the beauty and spirit of the Centennial State.

Inspired by Colorado’s iconic sunrises and sunsets from the plains to the Rocky Mountains, the colors of the uniform pay homage to the perfect transition between day and night. Blending bluebird skies against the backdrop of purple mountain majesty, highlighted by brilliant orange and pink, the uniform signifies a vibrant, bold new future.

Jersey Design: Featuring our iconic mountain logo with a vibrant color overhaul that encompasses all that the Front Range represents. Our unique purple that separates our team and our region from all else has been re-imagined and modernized, celebrating the breathtaking colors that paint the Rockies from sunrise to sunset.

Featuring our iconic mountain logo with a vibrant color overhaul that encompasses all that the Front Range represents. Our unique purple that separates our team and our region from all else has been re-imagined and modernized, celebrating the breathtaking colors that paint the Rockies from sunrise to sunset. Ripstop Pattern: The ripstop pattern is inspired by the classic clothing materials worn by skiers and snowboarders. Ripstop fabric boasts the reputation of not only being unfazed by the harsh conditions of the slopes, but also malleable for the changing landscape experiences on the mountains.

The ripstop pattern is inspired by the classic clothing materials worn by skiers and snowboarders. Ripstop fabric boasts the reputation of not only being unfazed by the harsh conditions of the slopes, but also malleable for the changing landscape experiences on the mountains. Pullover: The Rockies are the first team to debut a City Connect pullover jersey, a callback to the very first jersey worn at the beginning of a ballplayer’s journey.

The Rockies are the first team to debut a City Connect pullover jersey, a callback to the very first jersey worn at the beginning of a ballplayer’s journey. Caps: The interior of the hat is lined with the Denver city flag, punctuated by the beautiful colors highlighted throughout our state and the uniform.

The interior of the hat is lined with the Denver city flag, punctuated by the beautiful colors highlighted throughout our state and the uniform. Jock Tag: The DEN on the jock tag is a callback to the place we call home, in the heart of the city. When someone sees DEN, they know it means Denver.

The Rockies will wear the new City Connect uniforms for the first time on Friday, April 18 when the team takes on the Washington Nationals, and then again on every Friday home game through the remainder of the 2025 season.

“With the second iteration of City Connect, we wanted something that was clearly independent from our first release,” said Rockies Vice President of Community & Retail Operations Jim Kellogg. “Whether you’re a Colorado native or just visiting, the best days in Colorado are spent outside. From sunrise to sunset, Colorado’s natural beauty is reflected in these uniforms. I can’t wait to see them come to life on the field on April 18 under one of those iconic Coors Field sunsets.”

Fans can purchase the Rockies City Connect jersey, as well as hats, hoodies and tees for men and women, exclusively in-store at the Colorado Rockies Dugout Stores and Rally Store at McGregor Square beginning today through the on-field debut on April 18. The Rockies City Connect collection will also be available online at MLBShop.com and Nike.com.

Launched in 2021, the Nike MLB City Connect program celebrates the bond between each club and its city. The uniform explores the personality, values and customs that make each community and their residents unique. The Rockies are the fourth team to launch a City Connect 2.0 jersey in 2025.

For more information and additional insight into the design, visit rockies.com/cityconnect.

